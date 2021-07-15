Gundam Evolution Is Basically Overwatch With Mobile Suits, Closed Beta Set For This August

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced a brand-new Gundam game for PC called Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play 6v6 FPS that looks a lot like Overwatch. A closed beta is set for August 8-9, exclusively in Japan.

Gundam Evolution features 12 mobile suits from across the Gundam franchise. This includes the RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06 Zaku II from Mobile Suit Gundam, WD-M01 ∀ Gundam from Turn A Gundam, and ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbados from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Players can select their Gundam and compete in team-based 6v6 game modes, with each mobile suit having their own unique abilities and fighting styles. And much like Overwatch, players can swap between Gundams during the match. Check out the official announcement trailer below.

Gundam Evolution is reportedly being developed for a global release sometime in 2022 as a free-to-play title. Additional platforms are yet to be announced; for the time being, Gundam Evolution is exclusive to PC.

You can sign up for Gundam Evolution's closed beta now. The application will remain open until August 2, with some 5,000 participates being accepted. However, the closed beta is region-locked to Japan for now.

Gundam releases have been sporadic, with most games landing in Japan before making a splash in the global market some time later. The last title was 2020's Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On, which launched on PS4 in July, after spending some time in Japanese arcades.