Guilty Gear Strive's Next Playable Character Is Testament

Arc System Works has announced that Testament will be the next playable character to be added to Guilty Gear Strive. Fans will recognize Testament as a longtime boss of the fighting game series.

As seen in their new character trailer (embedded below), Testament uses a scythe as the basis of their attacks, inflicting damage on their foes with an impressive reach. They can also utilize pastel-colored demon familiars to aid them in battle.

Testament is included in Guilty Gear Strive's Season 1 Pass. Purchasing the pass will unlock the character on March 28. If you don't want to buy a whole season pass, Testament can be purchased individually as well--doing so will unlock them on March 31.

Arc System Works also revealed its plans for Guilty Gear Strive Season 2. The new season will add four more playable characters to Guilty Gear Strive's roster, as well as cross-play support between PS5, PS4, and PC.