Microsoft Mesh Will Introduce AR Holograms CoD Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin Dr. Seuss PS Plus March

Guilty Gear Strive Delayed To June 2021

Arc System Works announced plans to delay the launch of Guilty Gear Strive after its recent beta to continue "polish" on the game.

By on

Comments

Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works has announced plans to delay the launch of the next game in the series to June 11, 2021. This was announced shortly after the completion of the playable beta on PlayStation consoles, which allowed players to face off in multiplayer matches with a select number of playable fighters.

This is the second time that Guilty Gear Strive has been delayed. Originally planned for a late 2020 release, the developers delayed the game to April 9, 2021 in light of the added challenge of game development during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the developer's statement, it was made clear that more work was needed in order to get the game to where it needed to be for its full launch.

"Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible," says the statement. "We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability."

The response to the open beta was generally positive. However, a common topic of criticism was the approach to online lobbies, which made getting matches going a bit of a difficulty for players. According to the statement, Arc System works will be taking in this feedback to put some more work into it.

Recently, Arc System Works revealed the final character for Guilty Gear Strive's launch lineup of 15 fighters, which sees the return of the time-traveling witch I-No. For more on Guilty Gear Strive, be sure to check back in with GameSpot for more updates on the state of the game.

Click To Unmute
  1. American Horror Stories Spinoff Predictions: Scream Queens Crossover, Rubberman
  2. PS5 Next-Gen Local Multiplayer Games Trailer
  3. Brian David Gilbert Answers 27 Questions
  4. Zelda BOTW Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Viral Reddit Clips
  5. Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer
  6. First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two
  7. DOOM3 VR Edition - Announce Teaser Trailer
  8. Paladins - Champion Teaser - Octavia, The Indomitable
  9. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Accolades Trailer
  10. Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Emma Gameplay Trailer
  11. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - Release Trailer
  12. Gears 5 | Operation 6 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Guilty Gear -Strive-
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)