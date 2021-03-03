Guilty Gear Strive Delayed To June 2021

Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works has announced plans to delay the launch of the next game in the series to June 11, 2021. This was announced shortly after the completion of the playable beta on PlayStation consoles, which allowed players to face off in multiplayer matches with a select number of playable fighters.

This is the second time that Guilty Gear Strive has been delayed. Originally planned for a late 2020 release, the developers delayed the game to April 9, 2021 in light of the added challenge of game development during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the developer's statement, it was made clear that more work was needed in order to get the game to where it needed to be for its full launch.

"Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible," says the statement. "We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability."

The response to the open beta was generally positive. However, a common topic of criticism was the approach to online lobbies, which made getting matches going a bit of a difficulty for players. According to the statement, Arc System works will be taking in this feedback to put some more work into it.

Recently, Arc System Works revealed the final character for Guilty Gear Strive's launch lineup of 15 fighters, which sees the return of the time-traveling witch I-No. For more on Guilty Gear Strive, be sure to check back in with GameSpot for more updates on the state of the game.