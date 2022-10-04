Guilty Gear Strive Cross-Play Open Beta Begins October 13 On PlayStation And PC

After its official announcement during Tokyo Games Show last month, Arc System Works has confirmed the Guilty Gear Strive cross-play beta will take place October 13-17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The beta test will be free and available to all players--including those who have not purchased the game. Arc System works has also confirmed via a blog post on the official Guilty Gear Strive website that PlayStation Plus will not be required in order to participate in the beta.

The Guilty Gear Strive cross-play open beta will include the entire playable roster thus far.

The Guilty Gear Strive cross-play beta test will be a separate download from the game, according to the blog post. Those who download it will have access to multiple modes, including online multiplayer, local multiplayer, multiple single-player options, and full tutorials. The playable roster will include every character currently on the Strive roster--including downloadable fighters up to the most recent release, Bridget.

An Xbox version of Guilty Gear Strive was also announced during TGS, which Arc System Works has confirmed will launch with cross-play compatibility on Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest installment of the Guilty Gear fighting game franchise, and it launched in June 2020 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is currently in its second season of extra content, with Season 1 including five additional characters, two additional stages, and multiple color packs.