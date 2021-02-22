Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Guilty Gear Strive Beta Extended To February 23

If server issues soured your Guilty Gear Strive experience, there's still time to try it out before the game's full release in April.

If you're worried that you missed out on your chance to try out Guilty Gear Strive's open beta before its full release this April, fret not as Arc System Works has extended the deadline until February 23. The upcoming fighting game's limited-time preview was meant to end on February 21, but due to a few server issues impacting the open beta, the developer extended it instead.

You'll have until February 23 at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to try out the game. So far the beta has proven to be a hefty experience, with 13 of the Guilty Gear Strive's 15 characters available to play with in Versus, Tutorial, Training, and Network modes. You can even experience some of the single-player content of Guilty Gear Strive, where you face off against AI-controlled opponents.

Guilty Gear Strive was originally due for release in late 2020 on PC, PS4, and PS5, but like many other games being developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, its release date was pushed to April 6.

This past weekend also saw one of Guilty Gear's most popular characters, the time-traveling witch I-No, confirmed as the final character in the game's current roster. Able to shred through opponents with her powerful guitar riffs, I-No's equally at home delivering brutal kicks up close or hurling energy attacks at players from a distance.

Guilty Gear Strive's roster will increase in time, as Arc System Works revealed during a special fighting game developer roundtable that it will collaborate with SNK's Samurai Shodown and add a guest character from that fighting game series to its own cast of heavy metal brawlers.

