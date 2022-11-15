Guild Wars Publisher NCSoft Reveals Project LLL, A History-Blending Sci-Fi Shooter

Guild Wars publisher NCSoft has revealed Project LLL, a third-person-shooter MMO set in an "alternative historic science fiction world."

This new title from NCSoft is set in a post-apocalyptic version of South Korea, the 10th century Byzantine Empire, and the "23rd century future." It will also apparently feature a pretty large open world that blends the three timezones together--30km of land area to be precise--that's "seamlessly connected to a single environment offering players compelling procedurally created content that reacts appropriately to the player’s situation instead of playing preset content on repeat," according to a press release.

The reveal was paired with an pretty lengthy gameplay trailer rather than the usual cinematic reveal, which was very purposeful. "I think gamers these days are more interested in how a game actually plays than cinematic animations," said project lead Seeder Jaehyun Bae. "Since this was the first reveal, I wanted to show the game itself without any exaggerations or polish."

Titles like Foundation from science-fiction author Isaac Asimov and Dune from Frank Herbert were cited as references for the game. The subject was inspired by Philip K. Dick's work, tying into themes of "technology, human justice, and alternate history as shown in Blade Runner, Total Recall, The Man in the High Castle, etc."

Apart from shooting, you'll also have the chance to pilot robots, automobiles, and helicopters, which will apparently be very useful in both combat and exploring the world. It looks like you can get a bit of a look at the kind of vehicles you might use at the start of the trailer, though it doesn't show them in action.

Project LLL is currently planned to launch some time in 2024, with a global release on PC and consoles.