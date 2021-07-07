Guild Wars 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Twisted Marionette Boss Battle, Seven Years Later

The MMO Guild Wars 2 is bringing back one of the game's earliest and most beloved world bosses who hasn't been seen since 2014. The Twisted Marionette world boss from the game's Living World Season 1 is returning to the game after we last saw them all the way back in 2014.

The Twisted Marionette comes back to Guild Wars 2 after a seven-year break as part of the game's July 13 update. This update also adds the Legendary Armory, which is a new place where players can store their Legendary gear.

The Twisted Marionette battle won't be exactly as you may remember it from 2014. Developer ArenaNet says it has "some adjustments to bring it up to modern Guild Wars 2 design standards." Additionally, the encounter now rewards players with achievements.

You can start the battle from the Eye of the North pool and team up with other players to take on the challenge.

As for the Legendary Armory, you'll find this from the equipment tab of your hero panel. "With this major quality of life update, players will now have access to their Legendary equipment across all characters on their account, meaning they will no longer need to use valuable shared inventory slots in order to transfer them between characters," ArenaNet said. "It will also provide a tighter integration for Legendary gear in the Equipment Templates interface as well as remove their transmutation cost."

The Twisted Marionette and Legendary Armory will be available for free in the July 13 update. You can check out ArenaNet's blog post to learn more about both.