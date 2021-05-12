Guerrilla Collective 2021 Dates Announced, More Than 80 Games Will Be There

This summer's big gaming events continue to come into focus, as the Guerrilla Collective showcase has now set dates for its 2021 show. The event will take place on two Saturdays in June: June 5 and June 8.

The showcase will begin at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on each Saturday. These events will include news and new footage for games, along with other new components. Guerrilla Collective has partnered with Wholesome Games to showcase the next Wholesome Direct broadcast, while Guerrilla is also working with the Black Voices Gaming series. You can see a rundown of the schedule and watch to expect below.

Guerrilla Collective 2021 Schedule:

Saturday, June 5

8 AM PT | 5 PM CET: Guerrilla Collective Showcase

10 AM PT | 7 PM CET: Black Voices in Gaming

Saturday, June 12

8 AM PT | 5 PM CET: Guerrilla Collective Showcase

10 AM PT | 7 PM CET: Wholesome Direct

How To Watch

Guerrilla Collective's 2021 showcases will be streamed live on Twitch for both days. Additionally, GameSpot is a co-streaming partner so you can watch right here.

What To Expect

The Guerrilla Collective 2021 event is promising to showcase more than 80 games from a variety of studios, including Among Us developer Innersloth and 505 Games. Here is a rundown of all the participating studios and publishers as of May 12:

2 Awesome Studio

505 Games

Akupara Games

All in! Games

Goblinz Studio

Fellow Traveller

Good Shepherd

Graffiti Games

Humble Games

Headup

Hypetrain Digital

Innersloth

tinyBuild

Neon Doctrine (formerly Another Indie)

Perfect World

Raw Fury

Superhot

Thunderful

Versus Evil

Whitethorn Games

Black Voices in Gaming

This segment will highlight Black voices in the gaming industry. This part of the show will be focused solely on games from Black developers and titles that feature Black protagonists. There will also be conversation segments with the creators of these games.

Wholesome Games

The Wholesome Direct will be part of Guerrilla Collective this year, too. It's an independent organization run by volunteers that aims to shine a light on "uplifting and thoughtful indie games." There will be new footage, interview, and announcements for more than 75 games.

More To Come

Guerrilla Collective said it will have more details to share as the event gets closer, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

E3 2021, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 12-15 as an all-virtual show. June 12 is also the day that Devolver Digital is planning to host its own summer broadcast. The busy summer schedule will also include the latest Summer Games Fest event in June from host Geoff Keighley, EA Play Live 2021 in July, and a virtual Gamescom in August

GameSpot's Play For All charity event also returns this June as we celebrate video games and lend support to important causes. We'll have more details about what we've got planned soon.