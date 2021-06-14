The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Preorders Are Live For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC
Eidos Montreal's new game is an adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy, and it releases October 26.
Eidos Montreal, the studio behind the Deus Ex series, is adapting Guardians of the Galaxy. The upcoming action-RPG is a single-player game that puts you in the shoes of Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC, and preorders are starting to become available at major retailers. Three editions are available to preorder, and you can get a cool bonus for ordering early.
Square Enix showed off roughly 15 minutes of gameplay during its E3 showcase, giving us a look at the action gameplay and comedic dynamic between the characters. It looks to retain the heart of the movies and comics (complete with endless banter), which is a critical aspect of Guardians of the Galaxy's appeal to begin with. Set roughly one year after the crew linked up, Guardians of the Galaxy is more so inspired by the source material than beholden to it, as it features an original story. Although you can only play as Star-Lord, you can utilize the abilities of Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and Groot.
Guardians of the Galaxy has a free upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and PS4 to PS5.
Guardians of the Galaxy preorder bonus
Those who preorder Guardians of the Galaxy will receive the Throwback Guardians Costume Pack, which comes with nostalgic costumes for each of the five heroes.
Preorder Guardians of the Galaxy standard edition
$60
Guardians of the Galaxy's $60 standard edition is available to preorder at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also preorder digital copies on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
Preorder Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition
$70
Guardians of the Galaxy's Digital Deluxe edition is available to preorder for $70 on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam. It comes with the following bonuses:
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Sun-Lord outfit
- City-Lord outfit
Preorder Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition
$80
Guardians of the Galaxy's Cosmic Deluxe edition is available to preorder for $80 at Amazon and Best Buy. It comes with a handful of additional goodies:
- Steelbook case
- Digital soundtrack
- Mini hardcover art book
- Sun-Lord outfit
- City-Lord outfit
