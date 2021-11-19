Guardians Of The Galaxy Is Only $30 For Black Friday

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best superhero games in recent memory. Released last month for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Guardians of Galaxy captures the heart and tone of the films, tells a great story, and contains great combat mechanics. If you haven't picked it up just yet, you can snag it for a steep discount at Amazon and Best Buy as part of the retailers' Black Friday sales. It's currently on sale for only $30, which is 50% off the list price.

We wouldn't be surprised to see this deal sell out, and we don't expect it to be on sale for less at other retailers. Walmart will have Guadians of the Galaxy for $35 starting Monday. Keep in mind this deal is only available for the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game. It comes with a free upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy doesn't feature an engaging combat system, save for the moments where the team huddles provide a loose connection to the much more engaging narrative theme of the strength of communication," GameSpot's Jordan Ramee said in his Guardians of the Galaxy review. "The game instead shines via its storytelling, which is enhanced by a talented collection of voice actors and a wonderful soundtrack. If this game is your introduction to the titular heroes, it's not the best first impression, but sometimes when the galaxy needs to be saved, you can settle for good enough."