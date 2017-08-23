Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Could Feature Nova, Director Reveals

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stands as the fifth most successful movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, as well as the third biggest movie of 2017. Director James Gunn has already confirmed that he will be back for the third movie in the series, and he has now teased a few details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a recent Facebook Q&A, Gunn revealed that he is considering including the Marvel comic character Nova in the next film. Nova is the super-powered alter ego of Richard Rider and a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps.

"Nova comes up occasionally as someone we might use," Gunn said. "One of the things I'm doing with creating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3--that will take place after the next two Avengers movies--and it will help to set up the next 10-20 years of Marvel movies.

"It's going to really expand the cosmic universe. We're going to be setting up new characters. It will be the last movie of this version of Guardians of the Galaxy."

This isn't the first time that Gunn has suggested that the series could continue past Vol. 3, but with a new team. Earlier this year, he said: "I think that there could be a Guardians Vol. 4, but it would not be the same. It would not be the same group. Basically, the story of this group ends with Vol. 3."

The lineup of Guardians that feature in the movies have only existed in Marvel comic books since 2008. Prior to that, the team was entirely different. They first appeared in 1969 and included such characters as Major Vance Astro, Martinex T'Naga, and Captain Charlie-27.

Gunn also explained that he wanted to ensure that Vol. 3 ended the trilogy properly. "There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn't want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn't exist," he said. "My love for [the characters] goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine. I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit.

"And like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect."

There is currently no confirmed release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.