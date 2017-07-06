Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 To Be Disney's First 4K Blu-Ray Release

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be Disney's first ever 4K Blu-Ray, director James Gunn has confirmed. Gunn announced the news in a Facebook post, where he also stated the film will get a 3D home release.

He wrote: "Yes, it's true, and I am unbelievably excited to announce that, after a couple of years of me begging and pleading, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be coming to home video in 4K UltraHD. It will be the first Disney release to be released this way."

No launch date has been announced for the DVD/Blu-Ray release, though some reports have stated it will come on August 22. Gunn, however, warned against believing rumors.

"Be careful what you listen to if it doesn't come from here or Marvel Studios as sometimes things seep out into the world from artwork that isn't finalized, etc," he said.

Finally, Gunn teased some "unbelievably cool additional content," saying there's "something that's so amazing I've been chomping at the bit for months not being able to talk about it!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came to theaters earlier this year to a positive critical reception. In GameSpot's verdict, critic Randolph Ramsay called the sequel a "thrilling, emotional, [and] funny" movie that is "more than a little heartfelt." For more, check out our full Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 review.