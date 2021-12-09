The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
GTFO Exits Early Access, Out Now For PC

Revealed at The Game Awards GTFO, the extreme horror co-op shooter, has officially hit 1.0 and is available now on PC.

By on

Developer 10 Chambers revealed at The Game Awards the co-op shooter GTFO has hit full release and is out now on PC. After two years in early access, GTFO has hit its full 1.0 release, making the announcement alongside the release of a spooky new trailer.

GTFO takes inspiration from co-op survival shooters like Left 4 Dead, but turns things to the extreme by ramping up the difficulty, forcing players to use stealth and teamwork to, well, GTFO. The game has a sci-fi aesthetic, having players explore through futuristic laboratories and spaceships while killing and avoiding an alien threat.

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

GTFO is available for PC on Steam and is 25% off until December 16 to celebrate the launch.

