GTFO Exits Early Access, Out Now For PC

Developer 10 Chambers revealed at The Game Awards the co-op shooter GTFO has hit full release and is out now on PC. After two years in early access, GTFO has hit its full 1.0 release, making the announcement alongside the release of a spooky new trailer.

GTFO takes inspiration from co-op survival shooters like Left 4 Dead, but turns things to the extreme by ramping up the difficulty, forcing players to use stealth and teamwork to, well, GTFO. The game has a sci-fi aesthetic, having players explore through futuristic laboratories and spaceships while killing and avoiding an alien threat.

GTFO is available for PC on Steam and is 25% off until December 16 to celebrate the launch.