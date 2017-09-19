GTA's CJ Comes To Zelda: Breath Of The Wild In This Cool Mod

What if CJ, the main character in GTA: San Andreas, took over for Link in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Now we know... sort of. A skin mod for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brings Carl Johnson into Hyrule, and it's quite a sight to behold.

The mod falls apart when you equip any equipment, but CJ in his shirt and blue jeans is just fine for the purposes of this mod. You can see the wonderful creation in action in WilianZilv's video below (via Game Informer). You know how to use the internet, so if you want to download the mod for yourself you can find a way.

In other news about Breath of the Wild, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata recently said that the game is just about "perfect" when it comes to polish.

"It's very polished, almost a perfect game in that regard," he said, noting he hasn't played it himself yet. "And our goals are probably to take that experience that players felt with Breath of the Wild, but with our own technology and our own know-how."

The next expansion for Breath of the Wild is called The Champion's Ballad. Due out later this year, it adds new story content and more. You can learn more about it and see some footage here. The game's first expansion, The Master Trials, came out in June.