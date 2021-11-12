GTA Trilogy Removed From PC Store Amid Claims That "Holy Grail" Files Were Leaked

Rockstar's GTA The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has been pulled from the Rockstar Games launcher, which is the only place to buy the game for PC.

The Rockstar Launcher has gone down completely as well. Rockstar thanked fans for their patience and said it's working to restore services and get the game back online.

Because GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas were de-listed on digital stores ahead of the Definitive Edition's release, there is currently no way to buy the games in any fashion on PC right now.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 12, 2021

As spotted by VGC, GTA fan Vadim M claims to have found the main.scm film within the Definitive Edition's code on PC, which is described as the "holy grail" for each title. The files are said to include cut content and messages from Rockstar North developers. Some believe this is part of the reason why the games were removed from the store.

The Definitive Edition comes with updated versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas featuring better visuals, refrigerators borrowed from GTA V, and GTA V-style controls.

According to a report, if the GTA re-releases perform well, Rockstar might remaster Red Dead Redemption next. Take-Two's Karl Slatoff recently outlined Take-Two's position on remasters, saying it's all about the money.