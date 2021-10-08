GTA Trilogy Remaster Confirmed For This Year As Existing Editions Get Delisted

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, Rockstar Games has officially announced a new Grand Theft Auto remaster package featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

It's called GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, and it comes with updated and improved versions of those three games. The bundle will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year. A mobile edition for iOS and Android is coming in the first half of 2022. Pricing was not announced.

The games feature "across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals," Rockstar said.

More details on the games in the package will be released in the coming weeks. As of yet, Rockstar has not released any images or videos for the trilogy, nor has it announced the specific release date.

Rockstar also announced that it is removing the existing versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from digital stores beginning next week.

Additionally, Rockstar revealed that it will celebrate GTA III's 20th anniversary with a "cavalcade of gear" to collect in GTA Online through events beginning this fall. This will include "commemorative clothing and liveries."

As mentioned, this announcement is no surprise, as the game was already leaked by way of a Korean ratings board announcement and various press reports. Should the new GTA remasters perform well, Rockstar might consider remastering Red Dead Redemption, a report said.

In addition to the new remaster package, Rockstar is developing Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which will be the third generation of console platforms that the game will be released on, following Xbox 360/PS3 and Xbox One/PS4. GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will launch in March 2022, following a delay.

