GTA Trilogy Physical Switch Version Gets February Release Date

Nintendo and Rockstar Games have confirmed that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released for Nintendo Switch on February 11.

The cartridge-based version of the compilation was originally due for release in December before it was pushed to early 2022. The physical versions of the game for PlayStation and Xbox were delayed, too, releasing in the middle of December following the digital launch in November.

The box art says a download is required--but the full extent of this is not confirmed. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! pic.twitter.com/zos8i4zEaJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

The Definitive Edition includes updated versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, featuring better graphics and GTA V-style controls. The game's initial release in November was marked with a series of glitches and other issues. Rockstar apologized for the ongoing issues and released multiple updates, one of which had more than 100 fixes across all three games.

Strauss Zelnick, the head of Rockstar parent company Take-Two, recently acknowledged the "glitch" with the Trilogy but said overall the game has been a big success for the company. It was reported that if the compilation did well enough, Rockstar might release a Red Dead Redemption remaster next, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

As for what is confirmed, Rockstar is releasing Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022, while a standalone version of GTA Online is coming as well.