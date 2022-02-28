GTA Trilogy Patch Notes Include Fixes For More Than 100 Bugs

A new update is out now for GTA : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, bringing the game up to version 1.04 and containing more than 100 fixes. Across the all three games in the collection, players can look forward to improved performance, fixes for collision issues, and improvements for texture art, Rockstar said in the official patch notes.

In terms of game-specific updates, there are more than 100 in total, spread across GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. In essence, each game--and the package overall--should be in a better state now.

This is just the latest massive update for The Definitive Edition, which had a very rocky launch in 2021. A previous update also addressed more than 100 issues. Despite the troubled start, The Definitive Edition is believed to have sold around 10 million copies and has been labeled a great success by management.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick frankly acknowledged that the game had "some quality issues."

"I think we were all a bit disappointed about the quality initially. We're very grateful that most of those issues have been addressed. There's more work to be done," Zelnick said.

During an earnings call, Zelnick said Take-Two as a company has had "precious few quality lapses," with The Trilogy being one of them. However, Zelnick said he believed this was an "isolated case."

A physical version of The Definitive Edition came to Nintendo Switch on February 11, while an edition for iOS and Android is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2022.

A previous report said Rockstar might release a remaster of Red Dead Redemption if The Trilogy performed well. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, however.

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition February 28 Patch Notes

General - All Platforms, All Titles

Improved game performance across all platforms and graphic modes

Stability improvements

Fixed several issues when attempting to retry a mission from the last checkpoint

Fixed a number of collision issues

Fixed a number of texture art and signage issues

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Added the ability to hold the Sprint button to do a partial sprint when using Tap to Sprint

Improved collision near the Shoreside Vale safehouse

Improved collision near the Cochrane Dam

Improved collision near the Phil Cassidy Army Surplus

Improved collision near SupaSave!

Improved the zoom behavior on the classic mini-map

Improved the pathing of the armored car under certain circumstances at the end of mission “Escort Service”

Improved collisions on yellow railings

Improved several textures found on the Manana that appears in mission “Dead Skunk in the Trunk”

Improved visibility on some of the “Pay 'n' Spray” signs at night

Improved GPS behavior during the Vigilante missions

Improved the cinematic camera behavior during the RC Toyz missions

Improved camera behavior when equipping the Sniper rifle

Improved details on the Triad Fish Van when viewed from a distance

Fixed an issue that resulted in misplaced textures and text on the Chinatown market arches

Fixed an issue affecting multiple Pay 'N' Spray signage textures

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to enter a car unless standing still

Fixed issues with a number of NPC interactions

Fixed an issue that resulted in Claude not looking over his shoulder when using the rear facing camera

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Accomplishment “Am Walkin' Here'” not being awarded to some players when conditions were met

Fixed a geometry issue near the bridge in Staunton

Fixed an issue with the 'K-JAH Radio' icon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Cartel Cruiser details not initially appearing when approaching the vehicle

Fixed a texture issue under the Callahan Bridge near the dockyard entrance

Fixed a texture issue on the Enforcer

Fixed a water collision issue in Belleville Park

Fixed an issue in “Payday For Ray” that resulted in some players being unable to progress after reaching the first payphone

Fixed an issue that prevented the mission “Liberator” from starting when the player entered the corona

Fixed an issue that resulted in lighting being visible inside during the cutscene for the mission “Evidence Dash”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the end cutscene repeating for some players during the mission “Bomb Da Base: Act II”

Fixed multiple text issues in the Briefs menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the parcels appearing too dark at night during “A Drop In The Ocean”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rhino tank spawning without doors

Fixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the door at the Staunton Pay 'n' Spray appearing closed

Fixed an issue that resulted in fog effects flickering under some conditions

Fixed an issue with the fire and explosion effects during the mission “Paparazzi Purge”

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles going missing if the player moved too far away from them

Fixed an issue that resulted in Kanbu's location no longer displaying on the mini-map after being freed during “Kanbu Bust-Out“

Fixed an issue that resulted in all traffic lights always displaying green

Fixed an issue that resulted in two Marias being visible during the cutscene at the end of the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Diablo members not dying if they fell into the water during the mission “Pump-Action Pimp”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Overlay becoming unresponsive for some PC players

Fixed an issue with the flight controls for the Dodo on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in the 'Achievement Unlocked' message failing to trigger when the player is offline on Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Improved wall textures at the Colon Hotel

Improved the alley wall beside the Deacon Hotel

Improved enemy spawn behavior in the mission “Demolition Man”

Improved the camera behavior in the helicopter during the mission “Phnom Penh '86”

Improved windows on the Moist Palms Hotel

Improved collision around El Banco Corrupto Grande

Improved collision on the fence surrounding Moist Palms Hotel

Improved collision near the parking lot outside the Print Works

Improved collision near the bridge between Starfish Island and The Mainland

Improved collision in the Ocean View Hotel lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Chopper'd Up” not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in burning vehicle blips to not appear on the mini-map and the timer freezing during Firefighter missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Cop Land” whenever the cafe blew up

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player not failing the mission “Cannon Fodder” after dying

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Take the Cannoli” not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Publicity Tour” after driving the limo into the corona at a high rate of speed

Fixed an issue that resulted in the cops turning white and disappearing when they are killed during the mission “No Escape?”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPS route being visible on the mini-map for the courier during the mission “Hit the Courier”

Fixed an issue that resulted in objective markers remaining on the mini-map after failing the mission “Shakedown”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Tommy’s health being restored after getting on the bike in the mission “Pizza Boy”

Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic lights not illuminating

Fixed an issue that resulted in objectives and locations of suspects during Vigilante missions only appearing in Briefs menu

Fixed an issue with front door texture at “Pole Position”

Fixed an issue with the garage door texture on the back side of the Police Station

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Joe’s Beds sign board inside the North Point Mall appearing reversed

Fixed an issue that resulted in the glass not breaking when smashing the shop windows at Howlin’ Petes Biker Emporium

Fixed an issue with planes appearing in incorrect colors when landing at the Airport

Fixed an issue that resulted in BJ appearing incorrectly during the cutscene after purchasing Sunshine Autos

Fixed an issue that resulted in rain being visible inside the print factory during the cutscene for the mission “Hit the Courier”

Fixed an issue that resulted in footstep sounds not being audible while moving and aiming with a one-handed weapon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the scanner audio repeating when getting into an Ambulance

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition