GTA Remaster Trilogy Rated, Suggesting It's Real

It appears the rumored remasters of GTA III, GTA: San Andreas, and GTA Vice City are indeed real, but nothing is certain yet.

More evidence has come to light that the rumored GTA remaster trilogy is real. Korea's ratings board has published a rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

This has not been announced, but it is seemingly the rumored remaster collection of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rockstar is said to have originally planned to launch these remasters sooner but the COVID-19 pandemic affected those plans.

According to a report, the remasters are expected to be offered digitally in a package on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile. Rockstar Dundee, the studio formerly known as Ruffian Games and known for its work on Crackdown before getting acquired by Rockstar, is said to be developing the remasters. The games will apparently run on the Unreal Engine, and the idea is for them to stay mostly true to their PS2-era origins but with better resolution and a new UI.

Another layer to this story is that, should the rumored remasters perform well, Rockstar might consider remastering Red Dead Redemption, the report said.

A spokesperson for Rockstar Games declined to comment.

While that game is not confirmed at this stage, we do know that Rockstar is working on bringing Grand Theft Auto V to yet another generation of consoles. A new edition of the celebrated and massively popular open-world game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It was originally slated to launch in November before Rockstar shifted it to early next year.

For more, check out GameSpot's ranking of the best GTA games of all time.

