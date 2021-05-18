GTA, Red Dead Online Summer Updates Announced

Rockstar Games has revealed more details on the updates coming to GTA Online and Red Dead Online this summer--and they sound extensive. Rockstar ran through all the details in a news release, and we're rounding up the key takeaways here.

GTA Online

A new update for GTA Online is all about celebrating car culture. There will be "new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers."

This update will also include a "new underground car meet" and more, including some unscrupulous activities. Rockstar says, "demand for stolen vehicles has never been higher."

It sounds like the update will have new challenges related to boosting cars, while there will be more race types, and even extensive robbery missions. Here's the description:

"Expect high stakes and high action as crews hit the streets to get hold of the latest vehicles on the hot list, challenge each other in new race types, or take part in a series of multi-part robbery missions, where a precisely modified getaway vehicle will be your best weapon--all later this summer," Rockstar said.

There are also eight new Stunt Races coming to GTA Online's Stunt Series beginning May 27. "These new tracks will introduce an array of white-knuckle thrills for stunt racers in an assortment of vehicle classes," Rockstar said.

The Deadline mode will add seven new areas at some point later, while the Survival mode will be updated to include new locations in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Red Dead Online

For Red Dead Online, there are eight new races coming to the game next week. These will be spread across "iconic" locations from five states in the game, including Gaptooth Breach, Annesburg, and Lagras. The new races include Standard and Open races.

Additionally, there are new Target and Open Target races coming to the game that challenge players to shoot out targets with your bow and arrow while riding a horse. All the new races come to Red Dead Online beginning May 25.

Outside of these new features, the new summer update for Red Dead Online will introduce new missions focused on the "criminal underworld."

"Down in Saint Denis, Angelo Bronte's trusted lieutenant, Guido Martelli is working to create his own criminal network, so whether it's intimidation, unsavory crimes, or larger, high-stakes robberies--riders best be willing to do whatever it takes to earn their blood money," Rockstar said.

In other Rockstar news, the developer just announced that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11. That's the day that GTA Online's new standalone edition will release as well.