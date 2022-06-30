GTA Online's Weekly Update Includes Free Independence Day Items, Easy Path To $200k

A new update is now live in GTA Online and the theme is quite clear. With Independence Day just around the corner in the United States, Rockstar Games is going all out.

There are a couple of free freedom-themed gifts, extra rewards on Independence Day Land Races, and discounts on July 4 content. Before fans get too excited, though, the discounts on Independence Day content don't contain anything too thrilling. There are mostly cosmetics available for sale that players can use to don their character in July 4-themed attire.

In addition to all of the Independence Day festivities, there's also the standard content that comes with every update in GTA Online. There are new vehicles available in the form of the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle as well as new Test Track rides for fans to try out. Players can also earn double and triple the GTA$ and RP on select missions, all of which are viewable below.

GTA Online June 30 update content

Bonus GTA$ and RP

First up, there are a few ways to earn extra rewards this week in GTA Online. Players who complete certain missions will be rewarded with either double or triple GTA$ and RP. For the Independence Day Special Land Races specifically, players who complete all of them will earn an extra $200K. Those races are: Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake.

Double GTA$ and RP

Lester Contact Missions

Triple GTA$

Independence Day Land Races

Triple GTA$ and RP

Running Back (Remix)

Business Battles

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

In order to earn this week's Prize Ride, the Bravado Gauntlet Classic, players must place top five in Street Races for three consecutive days.

Podium Vehicle

Dinka RT300

Players can earn the Dinka RT300 for this week only, which has a resale value of just over $1 million.

Test Track Vehicles

There are three new Test Track vehicles this week: the Obey Tailgater S, Annis ZR350Karin, and Calico GTF. Players can test drive these vehicles at no charge at the LS Car Meet.

Time Trials

Three new Time Trials can be completed this week at the following locations:

Time Trial - Elysian Island

HSW Time Trial - North Chumash

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site I

Free Independence Day Items

To celebrate Independence Day, Rockstar Games is giving out two items for free. Those items include the USA Chute Bag parachute and the Western Company Sovereign Motorcycle.

Event Cargo Business Battle Items

This week also brings new Event Cargo Business Battle Items, which include the following:

Statue of Happiness Top

Pisswasser Beer Hat

Benedict Beer Hat

Patriot Beer Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

Discounts

Finally, there are the standard discounts that players can take advantage of for this week. The new addition this time around is 50% off select Independence Day cosmetic items, which include the following:

Vapid Liberator

Car Horns

Musket

Firework Launcher

Firework Ammo

Tire Smoke

Face Paint and Clothing

Mobile Operations Center Liveries

Mk II Weapon Liveries

Haircuts

Masks

Now for the standard discounts:

Pegassi Ignus – 40% off

Pegassi Zentorno – 50% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 30% off

Buckingham Tug – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center – 30% off

This is also the last week to take advantage of the Galaxy Superyacht $1 million rebate. Players who complete all six A Superyacht Life missions will earn this rebate, but the promotion only lasts until July 6. There's also a $125K reward for playing this week, provided players link their Rockstar Social account to an active Prime Gaming account.