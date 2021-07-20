GTA Online's New Update, Los Santos Tuners, Is Now Available

Grand Theft Auto V Online's latest update, Los Santos Tuners, is now live. This update is all about car culture, adding new missions, races, and a new social hub. The previously announced update also brings 17 new cars, 10 of which are now available, and the rest coming later.

One of the biggest additions in this update is the brand-new LS Car Meet, located in a run-down warehouse in Cypress Flats. Players can join the club for a fee of $50,000, which gives access to 100s of unlockable ranks, and access to unlockable clothing, new race modes, wheels, liveries, trade prices, and special contacts for assistance in final contract jobs. The car meet also offers test drives, where you can drive around your own vehicle, or one of the three special vehicles the club offers; Karin Calico GTF, Annis Euros, and Pfister Comet S2.

The LS Car Meet also features a mod shop with full customization options for vehicles. This is also where the 10 new vehicles added in the update can be tuned to your personal liking. You can find the full list of cars on Rockstar's website or below:

New GTA Online Vehicles:

Obey Tailgater S

Annis Euros

Dinka RT3000

Annis ZR350

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Karin Calico GTF

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Vapid Dominator GTT

When the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 update launches on November 11, new modifications will be added to the game, increasing the top speed of some vehicles exclusively on the new versions of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players can also get access to new planning works and final jobs once they buy an auto shop. The auto shop allows for new criminal missions in addition to being able to run a legitimate business tuning cars.

The update adds in some new tunes to jam to while cruising around Los Santos. Multiple media sticks have been scattered across Los Santos and collecting them will add some new songs to the radio. Moodymann's media stick contains tracks from Nez, Channel Tres, Gangsta Boo, and more. There are also four EPs from CircoLoco Records and collecting all of them will unlock a special DJ mix containing all of the tracks and the CircoLoco Tee.

In addition to all of the brand-new content in the Los Santos Tuners update, there are still the usual weekly updates. Players can earn double rewards in the San Andreas Super Sport Series and can try to win the Ocelot Lynx on the lucky wheel.

There is also a selection of cars currently discounted in GTA Online:

Maibatsu Penumbra FF – 30% off

Elegy Retro Custom – 30% off

Vapid GB200 – 40% off

BF Club – 40% off

Lampadati Michelli GT – 40% off

Annis Savestra – 40% off

Karin Sultan – 40% off

Vapid Dominator GTX – 40% off

Recently there were rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI will not release until at least 2025. The rumors also included information about how the online portion of the game will feature an evolving and changing map, similar to Fortnite's map.