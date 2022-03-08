GTA Online's New Career Builder Will Give Your Criminal Career A Boost

If you've been curious about jumping into GTA Online, then the GTA multiplayer mode's new Career Builder option will give you an advantageous start in the game's criminal underworld.

Career Builder allows you to enter GTA Online with a business property, a vehicle, an upgradeable weapon, and some cash for your in-game bank account. From here you'll be able to pursue some of the most popular criminal career paths in GTA Online, such as Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner, and you'll be rewarded with $4 million of the in-game currency to set up your new business.

If you choose one of those careers, you'll immediately have a business property and a huge range of missions to try out. With that large amount of cash, you'll be able to gather more properties, vehicles, and weapons, and you can bring a maximum of $1 million from Career Builder with you into GTA Online.

Also worth noting is that for GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same console family, while all earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

For those of you who are interested in traveling back to Los Santos on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, don't expect a free upgrade for the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. Rockstar has confirmed that the new versions of GTA V and GTA Online will have substantial discounts on each platform.

Pre-loading for GTA V's current-gen upgrade is now available for those who’ve preordered digitally through either the online PlayStation or Xbox stores, ahead of the game's March 15 launch. For more GTA V features, you can check out the new content coming to GTA Online and our guide on how to transfer GTA V saves to PS5 and Xbox Series X.