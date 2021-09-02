GTA Online's Latest Update Lets Players Rob The Union Depository

As of today, players in GTA Online can gun for one of the game's single-player heist targets: the Union Depository. The highly-guarded building, which houses millions of dollars for players to steal in Grand Theft Auto V's story mode, isn't the focus of a new heist on GTA Online, but rather a robbery contract.

This week's GTA Online update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but you can find all the important details down below.

Hit the Union Depository

Players who want to go after the Union Depository in GTA Online's latest contract will first have to purchase an Auto Shop. From there, the contract can be selected from the Job Board. Players who successfully complete this or any other robbery contract this week will also earn twice the usual cash and XP.

There are some other options this week for players trying to earn their keep as well. The game's racing aficionados can earn three times the cash and XP by participating in the Tiny Racers game mode. Anyone looking for some more relaxed work can help out Tom Connors, their local DJ, and earn double the rewards.

New week, new wheels

Continuing its trend, Rockstar has released a new vehicle for GTA Online players this week, the Ubermacht Cypher. The new car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport or tried out on the test track alongside the Karin Previon and Vapid Dominator GTT.

If players want to test their skill, they can also race for the Ubermacht Cypher. The car can be won by LS Car Meet members who place first in five different street races this week. Anyone trying to test their luck can also win the Dundreary Landstalker XL at the Diamond Casino's lucky wheel.

Get into the auto body business for cheap

This week's discounts include a decent selection of cars along with some hot property. Players have access to a 20% discount on Auto Shops across Los Santos this week. The full list of discounts is down below.