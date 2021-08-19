GTA Online's Latest Update Adds Go-Karts With Guns

When it comes to Rockstar's methodology for creating new vehicles for GTA Online, there seem to be two main themes: the developer will either make something go as fast as possible or attach guns to it. This week's GTA Online update shows that Rockstar has gone with the latter, adding weaponized go-karts to the massively popular title.

Today's update was shared via a post on the Rockstar Newswire, but we've detailed it below.

Extreme go-karting

Kart Krash throws players and heavily armed go-karts into an arena

The main addition to GTA Online this week is Kart Krash: Full Auto, a new adversary mode. As the game's name implies, players are given weaponized go-karts and tasked with taking out any other tiny vehicles they see. As a bit of extra incentive, anyone playing a game of Kart Krash: Full Auto this week will earn twice the usual cash and XP, regardless of how they place.

Big wheels

Players can test drive the Karin Sultan RS Classic, Pfister Growler, and Vulcar Warrener HKR this week

Players who don't care for anything that can't hit 200 MPH still have something to look forward to this week in GTA Online. The game is getting yet another new car, the Pfister Growler, which can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Additionally, LS Car Meet members that place in the top five of 10 LS Car Meet Series Races will drive away with a Vapid Dominator GTT.

LS Car Meet members that want to try out some new wheels before committing to anything can take a couple of new cars for a spin this week too. The unreleased Karin Sultan RS Classic, Pfister Growler, and the Vulcar Warrener HKR are all available for test drives.

Back to basics

Players can earn twice the cash and XP from returning cars on the Exotic Export list or by robbing their local stores

Players looking to get back to their thieving roots can walk away with a little extra scratch this week. Auto Shop owners can return cars on the Exotic Exports list for twice the cash and XP, and the same goes for anyone that decides to hold up their local liquor store or snack shop.

Discounts on new rides

This week's list of discounts in GTA Online forgo the usual price drop for property and instead focus on vehicles. Here's what players can get for cheap this week in GTA Online: