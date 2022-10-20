GTA Online's Halloween Events Continue With The Return Of Beast Vs. Slasher

Rockstar has detailed the latest updates for GTA Online, and here's what you can expect this week. Halloween still hangs over Los Santos as Beast vs. Slasher returns, murderous trucks run rampant, and horrific cosmetics abound.

Beast vs. Slasher is a PvP mode where "beast" players, granted extra speed and agility, face off against "slasher" players, who are armed to the teeth. Playing this mode will grant you 2X GTA$ and RP. You can snap pictures of UFOs for some cash from Omega, but be careful to avoid abduction. Additionally, participation in Freemode events and challenges will net you 3X GTA$ and RP for this week.

The Green Vintage Mummy mask on the left and the Famine mask on the right.

If you log into GTA Online this week, you will receive the Famine mask, featured in the new Judgement Day mode. If you complete a Payphone Hit from Franklin Clinton, you will earn the Green Vintage Mummy mask. You can also pick up horrific masks at Vespucci Movie Masks, terrifying face paints at Barbers, as well as vehicle horns at Lost Santos Customs.

If you have an Auto Shop, you can deliver Exotic Exports to Sessanta and KDJ for 2X GTA$ and RP. However, a rogue Cerberus truck will pursue anyone looking to deliver Exotic Exports.

A Cerberus truck attempts to ram a car on the sun-soaked highways of Los Santos.

At Premium Deluxe Motorsport, you can find a variety of Halloween-themed vehicles, including an orange Übermacht Zion Classic with Faux-Rust livery, a Shitzu Defiler in classic white with classic orange stripes, a metallic sunrise orange Declasse Tampa, a Western Zombie Chopper painted in classic dark steel with the Ghost Flames livery, and a Karin Everon painted peral white with the Harsh Souls livery.

At the Luxury Autos Showroom, you can find the Överflöd Entity XXR and Pfister Neon for 30% off. If you spin the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort, you might win a Truffade Thrax. Place in the top three in Street Races for three days in a row to earn the Lampadati Viseris. On the Test Track, you can purchase the Ocelot Locust at 30% off and the Pfister Comet Safari as well as the Vapid Bullet for 50% off.

The full details of this week's patch can be found on Rockstar's website.