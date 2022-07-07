GTA Online's Adds Extra Casino Rewards In Weekly Update

A new update has gone live in GTA Online that allows players to earn triple rewards at the casino and double the cash on select missions.

By on

Comments

GTA Online has received another update this morning, and casino goers should be ecstatic. The Diamond Casino & Resort is having a sale of sorts, and players can dial up Ms. Agatha Baker to get started this week.

Any type of Casino Work is handing out triple the GTA$ and RP all week long in addition to extra GTA$ rewards for certain missions. If players complete House Keeping, they'll earn an extra $100K. Completing Cashing Out earns an extra $200K while any of Agatha's off-the-book missions also yield an extra $200K. These extra rewards will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. In addition to that, players can score discounts on a wide-ranging number of casino items, such as 40% off of Arcade properties and customizations to the Penthouse. Of course, there's more to take advantage of this week than just spending time in and around the casino.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  2. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Nintendo’s Biggest Game Yet
  3. Skull and Bones Gameplay Reveal Livestream (Ubisoft Forward 2022)
  4. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | New trailer | PS5, PS4, PC Steam
  5. GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News
  6. Skull and Bones | Livestream Teaser (July 2022)
  7. Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer
  8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jolyne Cujoh Character Trailer
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
  10. NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition
  11. Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  12. Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Everything We Want in Grand Theft Auto 6

The update this week also deals out double GTA$ and RP on Overtime Shootout, Open Wheel Races, and Gerald's Last Play Contact Missions. Overtime Shootout has players flying their cars off a ramp and then parachuting down onto small platforms on the ground. Open Wheel Races are F1-type races that force players to use KERS boosts to maneuver around the track. Finally, Gerald's Last Contact Missions involve players helping Gerald fend off the Marabunta Grande gang and bikers.

With the extra rewards aside, players can move onto the vehicle side of the update. This week's Prize Ride is the Übermacht Zion Classic, which players can unlock by placing top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for three consecutive days. If players want to return to the casino, they can take their chances on the Lucky Wheel and try to earn the newest grand prize, the Dinka Sugoi. For players that just want to try out some new cars, they can visit the LS Car Meet and test drive the Progen Emerus, Truffade Thrax, and Vysser Neo. These vehicles are also on discount this week if players feel they like the cars enough. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users also have access to the new Hao's Premium Test Ride, the Pfister Astron Custom.

The newest Prize Ride available at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online.
The newest Prize Ride available at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online.

Finally, there are the new discounts available in GTA Online. These discounts end on July 18.

  • Progen Emerus – 30% off
  • Truffade Thrax – 30% off
  • Vysser Neo – 30% off
  • Vapid Caracara 4x4 – 30% off
  • Annis Hellion – 30% off
  • Vulcar Nebula Turbo – 30% off
  • Maxwell Vagrant – 30% off
  • Lampadati Komoda – 30% off
  • Nagasaki Outlaw – 30% off
  • Übermacht Rebla GTS – 30% off

GTA+ members also have a new slate of rewards available to them this month, including:

  • The Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort
  • The Ocelot Locust sports car
  • Free clothing and accessories
  • 2X GTA$ on Standard Time Trials and 4X Rewards on The Data Leaks
  • 1.5X GTA$ for completing The Contract Finale
  • Additional Member Bonuses
Best GTA Games: Counting Down The Grand Theft Auto Series From Worst To Best
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)