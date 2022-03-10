GTA Online Weekly Update: Short Trips And Aviator Bonuses
Get extra rewards for flying planes and other activities.
It's another week, and that means there's a fresh round of GTA V and GTA Online bonuses and discounts. Also coming this week is GTA V's PS5 and Series X|S release on March 15. If you're wondering what the editions cost, you can check out our GTA 5 And GTA Online PS5/Xbox Series X pricing guide.
Short Trips
- 2X GTA$
- GTA$100K and Black SA Fitted Cap if you complete any Short Trip
Hunting Pack Remix
- 2X GTA$ and RP
- Trade Price for the Declasse Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry unlocked if you win one round.
Aviator
- 3X GTA$ and RP from Air Races
- 2X GTA$ and RP from Flight School Activities
- 3X GTA$ and RP from Smuggler Sell Missions
Cars, Cars, Cars
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio--Reward for winning Pursuit Races five days in a row.
- Bravado Buffalo STX (25% off), Declasse Tulip (30% off), and the Benefactor Schlagen GT--New rides on LS Car Meet's Test Track
- The Übermacht Zion Classic--Lucky Wheel's top prize
Discounts
- Bravado Buffalo STX--25% off
- Declasse Tulip-30% off
- Grotti Cheetah Classic--30% off
- Hangars and Hangar Upgrades and Mods--40% off
- Record A Studios Merch--30% off
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1--40% off
- Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater--30% off
- Sea Sparrow--40% off
- Nagasaki Ultralight--40% off
- Western Seabreeze--30% off
As always, if you connect your Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming, you'll receive GTA$100K for playing.
GTA 5 and Online will receive a boost in graphical quality on the PS5 and Series X|S. There will be three graphics modes: Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and a hybrid Performance RT Mode. Fidelity Mode will offer 4K with raytracing at 30fps on PS5 and Series X and upscaled 4K on Series S. In Performance Mode, players will get upscaled 4K with 60fps on PS5 and Series X (with 1080p on Series S). Performance RT is the middle ground between Fidelity and Performance, and offers upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing at 60fps.
Players can also try out a new mode, GTA Online's Career Builder, for a little extra cash. Just like the mode's name indicates, players choose a criminal career path--like Executive or Nightclub owner--and in return, receive $4 million GTA cash to aid in getting the criminal enterprise up and running. For more on GTA V on PS5 and Series X|S, you can head on over to our guide on how to transfer GTA 5 and GTA Online save data.
