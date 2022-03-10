GTA Online Weekly Update: Short Trips And Aviator Bonuses

It's another week, and that means there's a fresh round of GTA V and GTA Online bonuses and discounts. Also coming this week is GTA V's PS5 and Series X|S release on March 15. If you're wondering what the editions cost, you can check out our GTA 5 And GTA Online PS5/Xbox Series X pricing guide.

Short Trips

  • 2X GTA$
  • GTA$100K and Black SA Fitted Cap if you complete any Short Trip

Hunting Pack Remix

  • 2X GTA$ and RP
  • Trade Price for the Declasse Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry unlocked if you win one round.

Aviator

  • 3X GTA$ and RP from Air Races
  • 2X GTA$ and RP from Flight School Activities
  • 3X GTA$ and RP from Smuggler Sell Missions

Cars, Cars, Cars

  • Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio--Reward for winning Pursuit Races five days in a row.
  • Bravado Buffalo STX (25% off), Declasse Tulip (30% off), and the Benefactor Schlagen GT--New rides on LS Car Meet's Test Track
  • The Übermacht Zion Classic--Lucky Wheel's top prize

Discounts

  • Bravado Buffalo STX--25% off
  • Declasse Tulip-30% off
  • Grotti Cheetah Classic--30% off
  • Hangars and Hangar Upgrades and Mods--40% off
  • Record A Studios Merch--30% off
  • Buckingham Alpha-Z1--40% off
  • Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater--30% off
  • Sea Sparrow--40% off
  • Nagasaki Ultralight--40% off
  • Western Seabreeze--30% off

As always, if you connect your Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming, you'll receive GTA$100K for playing.

GTA 5 and Online will receive a boost in graphical quality on the PS5 and Series X|S. There will be three graphics modes: Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and a hybrid Performance RT Mode. Fidelity Mode will offer 4K with raytracing at 30fps on PS5 and Series X and upscaled 4K on Series S. In Performance Mode, players will get upscaled 4K with 60fps on PS5 and Series X (with 1080p on Series S). Performance RT is the middle ground between Fidelity and Performance, and offers upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing at 60fps.

Players can also try out a new mode, GTA Online's Career Builder, for a little extra cash. Just like the mode's name indicates, players choose a criminal career path--like Executive or Nightclub owner--and in return, receive $4 million GTA cash to aid in getting the criminal enterprise up and running. For more on GTA V on PS5 and Series X|S, you can head on over to our guide on how to transfer GTA 5 and GTA Online save data.

