GTA Online Weekly Update: It's All About Cayo Perico

This week's GTA Online update gives bonus rewards for participating in activities in Cayo Perico, like racing on the new tracks and digging up treasures around the island. Cargo Bonuses also yield bonus in-game cash this week, and as always, there are discounts on cars. All ammo and bunkers are discounted this week as well.

New Cayo Perico Series

10 new races around El Rubio's lair

2X GTA$ and RP

Beach Treasures

A metal detector and map can be found on Los Santos beaches. Players can use those to find buried treasures on Cayo Perico.

Treasures yield GTA$ and RP

Cargo Bonuses

Special cargo warehouses--30% off

Sourcing cargo time and costs--50% reduction

Executive office source cargo mission completion--bonus GTA$150K

Glam

Keinemusik Cayo Perico tee for logging in anytime during the week.

White Beat Off Earphones for completing any gunrunning, nightclub warehouse, mc, or special cargo sell mission.

Cars, Cars, Cars

Car meet top prize: Ocelot Swinger, if players win three days in a row in the pursuit series.

New Declasse Draugur: Heavy-duty off-road truck

Simeon's Showroom: Declasse Tornado, Vulca Nebula Turbo, Annis Remus, Enus Cognoscenti, and Benefactor Stirling GT

Lucky wheel top prize: Ubermacht Cypher

Discounts

All ammo--30% off

All bunkers--40% off

Enus Super Diamond--50% off

Enus Cognoscenti--40% off

Vapid FMJ--40% off

Progen T20--30% off

Shitzu Defiler--50% off

Vapid Imperator (Arena)--40% off

Progen Itali GTB--30% off

HVY Brickade--40% off

Enus Windsor Drop--40%

Ocelot Penetrator--30% off

GTA+ members August benefits

Lampadati Corsita sports car

Upgrades for executive office

Free clothing and accessories

50% bonus rewards on operation paper trail missions

GTA+ is a relatively new GTA Online subscription service where players can get extra in-game rewards for around $6/month. GTA+ is only available on PS5 and Series X|S.

In related GTA news, GTA 6's development is "well underway," according to Rockstar. Not much is currently known about the next GTA's gameplay, nor a concrete release date. You can check out our article on all GTA 6 rumors for what speculations people have.