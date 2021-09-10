GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Extra Rewards To Car Meet And Nightclub Activities

GTA Online has new bonuses for the week of September 9, and it's all centered around car meets and nightclubs.

Get double Rep from any of the LS Car Meet's activities, including Street Race and Pursuit. Increasing your LS Car Meet Rep can get you new car mods and new cosmetics like clothes. If it's your first time and you need to navigate your way to the LS Car Meet, you can find the car meet in Cypress Flats, which is roughly in the South-East area of Los Santos. Additionally, if you win eight Sprint Races in the LS Car Meet, you'll get a Pfister Growler as a reward.

The Car Meet's Test Track will also let you try out new cars like the Karin Previon and other fancy vehicles. You can test drive these potential purchases in Time Trial and Scramble modes.

Double rewards will be offered for participating in Vehicle Vendetta, which is basically car racing ... but with machine guns and bombs. Nightclub Warehouse Stock Production Speed will also be boosted, and you'll get goods at twice the normal speed this week.

This week's Lucky Wheel big win is the Truffade Adder, a sleek burnt-orange ride that Rockstar Newswire describes as "a gas-guzzling hypercar that strikes fear in the hearts of picketing environmentalists around the world."

Discounts

Any Nightclub property, plus any Upgrades and Renovations--40% off

Declasse Hotring Sabre--40% off

Blimp--40% off

Lampadati Michelli GT--40% off

Överflöd Imorgon--40% off

Buckingham Alpha-Z1--40% off

Progen PR4--30% off

Annis ZR350--30% off

As always, if you connect your Prime Gaming account with your Rockstar Games Social Club account, you'll get bonus stuff. This week's rewards for connecting the two accounts are GTA$100K for playing anytime, 35% off the Obey Tailgater S, and 80% off the Vapid Flash GT.

In other GTA news, GTA V's PS5 trailer was broadcasted at the PlayStation showcase. A timeline update was also announced during the same event: GTA V on PS5 will be delayed to March 2022 as opposed to original date of November 11, 2021. In the meantime, players on the PS4 version can get GTA$1,000,000 every month until GTA Online releases for PS5.