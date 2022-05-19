GTA Online Weekly Update: Get Bonus Rewards From Races

This week's GTA Online update is live, and as usual--there's extra rewards from selected activities and discounts on items. This week's focus is on races, specifically Land Races, Special Vehicle Races, and Open Wheel Races.

Land Races

4X GTA$ and RP

Special Vehicle Races

4X GTA$ and RP

Open Wheel Races

2X GTA$ and RP

Premium Races

2X GTA$ and RP

Collectibles

200K GTA$ if you complete playing cards, movie props, finding all available media sticks, or obtaining El Rubio’s perico pistol

100K GTA$ if you find a Hidden Cache or Treasure Chest on three different days

Cars, Cars, Cars

Invetero Coquette Classic--Reward for placing top three in Pursuit Races three days in a row.

Imponte Beater Dukes, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, and Lampadati Casco--New rides on LS Car Meet's test track

Dewbauchee JB 700W--Lucky Wheel's top prize

Discounts

Premium Race Buy-In--50% off

Auto Shops--30% off

Benefactor BR8--30% off

Grotti Itali GTO--30% off

Progen Emerus--30% off

Imponte Beater Dukes--30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic--30% off

Coil Rocket Voltic--30% off

Lampadati Casco--40% off

Grotti Itali RSX--40% off

Principe Deveste Eight--40% off

BF Ramp Buffy--40% off

Jobuilt Phantom Wedge--40% off

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua--40% off

Imponte Nightshade--50% off

GTA+ Rewards for May

500K GTA$

2X GTA$ on Security Contracts

2X GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode

1.5X GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions

For a full list of May's GTA+ bonuses, head over to the GTA+ site. Rockstar launched GTA+, an optional paid subscription service for GTA Online, back at the end of March. It's $6 per month and only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you're curious about what benefits the service gives, check out our evaluation of April's GTA+ bonuses.