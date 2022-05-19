GTA Online Weekly Update: Get Bonus Rewards From Races
Vroom, vroom.
This week's GTA Online update is live, and as usual--there's extra rewards from selected activities and discounts on items. This week's focus is on races, specifically Land Races, Special Vehicle Races, and Open Wheel Races.
Land Races
- 4X GTA$ and RP
Special Vehicle Races
- 4X GTA$ and RP
Open Wheel Races
- 2X GTA$ and RP
Premium Races
- 2X GTA$ and RP
Collectibles
- 200K GTA$ if you complete playing cards, movie props, finding all available media sticks, or obtaining El Rubio’s perico pistol
- 100K GTA$ if you find a Hidden Cache or Treasure Chest on three different days
Cars, Cars, Cars
- Invetero Coquette Classic--Reward for placing top three in Pursuit Races three days in a row.
- Imponte Beater Dukes, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, and Lampadati Casco--New rides on LS Car Meet's test track
- Dewbauchee JB 700W--Lucky Wheel's top prize
Discounts
- Premium Race Buy-In--50% off
- Auto Shops--30% off
- Benefactor BR8--30% off
- Grotti Itali GTO--30% off
- Progen Emerus--30% off
- Imponte Beater Dukes--30% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic--30% off
- Coil Rocket Voltic--30% off
- Lampadati Casco--40% off
- Grotti Itali RSX--40% off
- Principe Deveste Eight--40% off
- BF Ramp Buffy--40% off
- Jobuilt Phantom Wedge--40% off
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua--40% off
- Imponte Nightshade--50% off
GTA+ Rewards for May
- 500K GTA$
- 2X GTA$ on Security Contracts
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode
- 1.5X GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions
For a full list of May's GTA+ bonuses, head over to the GTA+ site. Rockstar launched GTA+, an optional paid subscription service for GTA Online, back at the end of March. It's $6 per month and only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you're curious about what benefits the service gives, check out our evaluation of April's GTA+ bonuses.
