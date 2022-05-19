GTA Online Weekly Update: Get Bonus Rewards From Races

Vroom, vroom.

By on

Comments

This week's GTA Online update is live, and as usual--there's extra rewards from selected activities and discounts on items. This week's focus is on races, specifically Land Races, Special Vehicle Races, and Open Wheel Races.

Land Races

  • 4X GTA$ and RP

Special Vehicle Races

  • 4X GTA$ and RP

Open Wheel Races

  • 2X GTA$ and RP

Premium Races

  • 2X GTA$ and RP

Collectibles

  • 200K GTA$ if you complete playing cards, movie props, finding all available media sticks, or obtaining El Rubio’s perico pistol
  • 100K GTA$ if you find a Hidden Cache or Treasure Chest on three different days

Cars, Cars, Cars

  • Invetero Coquette Classic--Reward for placing top three in Pursuit Races three days in a row.
  • Imponte Beater Dukes, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, and Lampadati Casco--New rides on LS Car Meet's test track
  • Dewbauchee JB 700W--Lucky Wheel's top prize

Discounts

  • Premium Race Buy-In--50% off
  • Auto Shops--30% off
  • Benefactor BR8--30% off
  • Grotti Itali GTO--30% off
  • Progen Emerus--30% off
  • Imponte Beater Dukes--30% off
  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic--30% off
  • Coil Rocket Voltic--30% off
  • Lampadati Casco--40% off
  • Grotti Itali RSX--40% off
  • Principe Deveste Eight--40% off
  • BF Ramp Buffy--40% off
  • Jobuilt Phantom Wedge--40% off
  • Nagasaki Blazer Aqua--40% off
  • Imponte Nightshade--50% off

GTA+ Rewards for May

  • 500K GTA$
  • 2X GTA$ on Security Contracts
  • 2X GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode
  • 1.5X GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions

For a full list of May's GTA+ bonuses, head over to the GTA+ site. Rockstar launched GTA+, an optional paid subscription service for GTA Online, back at the end of March. It's $6 per month and only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you're curious about what benefits the service gives, check out our evaluation of April's GTA+ bonuses.

Click To Unmute
  1. Final Fantasy VII & XVI Info Coming | GameSpot News
  2. MultiVersus Preview ... More Than Just A Smash Bros. Clone
  3. Saints Row Preview ... It Looks Okay
  4. 23 Best Steam Deck Games You Should Play
  5. NBA 2K22 | Season 7 Return of Heroes Trailer
  6. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Announcement Trailer
  7. Marvel Snap - Official Announcement Trailer and Gameplay First Look
  8. Multiversus Closed Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  9. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - Door to Phantomile Opening Cutscene
  10. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - Lunatea's Veil Opening Cutscene
  11. Worldwide Cinematic Trailer | Roller Champions
  12. Game Overview Trailer | Roller Champions

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History of Grand Theft Auto

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)