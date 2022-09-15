GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races

It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races.

Community Races

Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K for participating in any three races

Races: !_Dazerś Rally_! by DANGERAWESOMETOE MAGIC BOX by xPROMETEOx- UP the Balloon by gomatako53 CRAZY GOLF RACE by ShelbyGR Terminal 66 by Streetmachine66 13 Trees Crash Circle by teltow Little Seoul Raceway by EnigmaT1m



There will be a rotating selection of community-made Jobs in the coming months. If you've got something you'd like Rockstar to consider for inclusion, use the tag #CommunitySeries on Twitter and Social club with a link to the Job.

Deathmatch Creator Update

In this mode, players can create their own game types and modify, according to Rockstar, "player inventories, alter team balancing, control starting health, hide player blips, change movement speeds and much, much more." Rockstar has created six new Deathmatch modes as a demonstration of what's possible.

Big Shot: You’ve got just one gun, one bullet, and one shot to kill your foes. Taking out an enemy will reward you with another bullet, but you can also collect ammo pickups around the map. The first team to reach the target score wins.

You’ve got just one gun, one bullet, and one shot to kill your foes. Taking out an enemy will reward you with another bullet, but you can also collect ammo pickups around the map. The first team to reach the target score wins. Speed Kills: Balance is crucial in this mode where the first team to reach the target score wins. One moves quickly while carrying slow-firing weapons; the other moves slowly but carries weapons with faster rates-of-fire.

Balance is crucial in this mode where the first team to reach the target score wins. One moves quickly while carrying slow-firing weapons; the other moves slowly but carries weapons with faster rates-of-fire. Hot Swap: Racking up the highest score you can in a five-minute window sounds simple, but things can get complicated when the weapon in your hand keeps changing. Transferable skills have never been so important.

Racking up the highest score you can in a five-minute window sounds simple, but things can get complicated when the weapon in your hand keeps changing. Transferable skills have never been so important. Dead Head: Take out your enemies to earn points--headshots earn bonus points. Precision is the key component.

Take out your enemies to earn points--headshots earn bonus points. Precision is the key component. Sumo Crush: This free-for-all Sumo variation is all about momentum: force your competition out of the area--which will start to shrink after a period of time--to score points. Last one standing wins.

This free-for-all Sumo variation is all about momentum: force your competition out of the area--which will start to shrink after a period of time--to score points. Last one standing wins. Friendly Fire: This one’s simple, but with a twist: kill the enemies, and stop them from wiping out your team to earn points. Here’s the catch: killing your own teammates gives you a bonus. Can you wipe out the enemy team before they wipe out each other?

Offloading Special Cargo Bonuses

Bonuses: GTA$250,000 for one additional GTA$250,000 for three.

Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series

Bonuses: 3X GTA$ and RP

Discounts

Annis Savestra--40% off

Pegassi Tezeract--30% off

Nagasaki BF400--75% off

Maxwell Asbo--50% off

Ocelot Ardent--40% off

Brute Armored Boxville--30% off

Weeny Issi Sport--50% off

Pfister Comet Retro Custom--40% off

Pfister Comet SR--40% off

All Sprunk eCola liveries--Free

Galaxy Super Yacht Vivacious Green and Rose Lighting--Free

Galaxy Super Yacht Mariner and Merchant color schemes--Free

September GTA+ Benefits

The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade

Two liveries for the Declasse Vigero ZX exclusive to GTA+ Members

The Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse

50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, Clubhouse Contracts, and Extra Income Jobs

Double GTA$ on all Survivals

Free clothing and accessories, and more

As always, players who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account will get GTA$125,000 for playing any time this week.