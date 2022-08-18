GTA Online Weekly Update Brings In A New Muscle Car, Crashing Planes, And More

The GTA Online weekly update is available now, bringing with it a new muscle car, new showroom cars, new contract bonuses, and more.

This week's update introduces the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car, which can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players are being advised to "keep an eye on the sky," as there are some rumors floating around of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call, and if it goes down there will be the opportunity to search the wreckage for any "illicit prizes." Keep an eye out for any flare smoke in the sky too, as a "mysterious benefactor" has hidden smuggler caches across Southern San Andreas.

In the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom there are multiple hew cars to check out, including a classic red Vapid Speedo, a Weeny Dynasty in a classic saddle brown paint job and oye taxi livery, a Vulcar Fagaloa in metallic cast iron silver and wrapped in the classic stripes livery, a Karin Sultan Classic in classic olive green and the tribal throwback livery, and the Declasse Impaler painted metallic race yellow, equipped with the lowrider livery.

The Luxury Autos Showroom will also have the new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 for sale in a classic orange paint job, or there's the Ocelot Pariah that's available for 50% off this week, which comes in a pearlescent dark steel and wrapped in the ocelot stripe livery.

Exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players will be able to visit Hao's Special Works to check out this week's premium test ride, which lets them try a super-charged version of the Übermacht Sentinel XS. Also exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is this week's HSW time trial, which will challenge you to "cut a route" between the Ron Alternates Wind Farm and the industrial park of Elysian Island.

This week, players who complete any MC Clubhouse Contracts will get an extra 50% GTA$ and RP, as well as a bonus of GTA$200,000. Logging in before August 24 will also net players a free pair of Wild Striped Pool Sliders. Players who successfully complete any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission will still reward them with a pair of White Beat Off Earphones too.

Land and air races will pay out double the usual GTA$ and RP to those that "dare to tempt fate."

Players that place in the top 5 in the Street Race Series two days in a row can also grab a Vapid Retinue.

Those who head to the Test Track inside the LS Car Meet can try out the Coil Cyclone, Emperor ETR1, and the Pfister Comet S2, where players can race against each other in a Scramble, or against the clock in a Time Trial, all of which is free of charge.

Players can also try their luck in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to give the Lucky Wheel a spin, which can result in GTA$, or with a lot of luck, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic.

GTA+ Members can also expect a Lampadati Corsita Sports Car, upgrades to their Executive Office, free clothing and accessories, 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail missions, as well as further member bonuses.