GTA Online Weekly Update: Biker Bonuses and Discounts
A bevy of GTA Online hustles are giving extra GTA$ and RP, including The Contract Finale.
It's another week, and that means another rotation of GTA Online activities are giving out extra rewards. Wrapping up The Contract DLC by recovering Dr. Dre's stolen music and participating in motorcycle-related activities will earn players double to triple payouts. Discounts this period are also largely bike-themed, and include steep price slashes on Biker Clubhouses and a variety of bikes.
The Contract Finale
- 2X GTA$ and RP
- Finishing the event will get players a souvenir Low Santos cap, delivered by February 10.
Bike Races
- 3X GTA$ and RP
Bike Work--MC Club Work, Weed, and Document Forgery Sell Missions
- 2X GTA$ and RP
Every Bullet Counts
- 3X GTA$ and RP
Cars, Cars, Cars
- Karin Previon--LS Car Meet Series Top 3 rewards
- Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros--New rides on LS Car Meet's Test Track
- Progen T20--Lucky Wheel's top prize
Discounts
- Turbo Tuning on all Motorcycles--50% off
- Bike Clubhouses--40% off
- Forgery Business--50% off
- Forgery Business Upgrades--50% off
- Weed Farms--50% off
- Weed Farm Upgrades--50% off
- Declasse Voodoo Custom--60% off
- Albany Buccaneer Custom--60% off
- Hakuchou Drag--40% off
- Nagasaki Stryder--50% off
- Pegassi Vortex--50% off
- Enus Jubilee--30% off
Players can also get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, provided players become an Associate, Bodyguard, or join the Motorcycle Club as a Prospect. As always, players who connect their Prime Gaming and Rockstar account will get GTA$100K.
We've also got a robust selection of GTA Online guides available for those who want guidance on the newest content, like how to beat The Contract DLC, GTA Online VIP contracts explained, and more.
