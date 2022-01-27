GTA Online Weekly Update: Biker Bonuses and Discounts

It's another week, and that means another rotation of GTA Online activities are giving out extra rewards. Wrapping up The Contract DLC by recovering Dr. Dre's stolen music and participating in motorcycle-related activities will earn players double to triple payouts. Discounts this period are also largely bike-themed, and include steep price slashes on Biker Clubhouses and a variety of bikes.

The Contract Finale

2X GTA$ and RP

Finishing the event will get players a souvenir Low Santos cap, delivered by February 10.

Bike Races

3X GTA$ and RP

Bike Work--MC Club Work, Weed, and Document Forgery Sell Missions

2X GTA$ and RP

Every Bullet Counts

3X GTA$ and RP

Cars, Cars, Cars

Karin Previon--LS Car Meet Series Top 3 rewards

Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros--New rides on LS Car Meet's Test Track

Progen T20--Lucky Wheel's top prize

Discounts

Turbo Tuning on all Motorcycles--50% off

Bike Clubhouses--40% off

Forgery Business--50% off

Forgery Business Upgrades--50% off

Weed Farms--50% off

Weed Farm Upgrades--50% off

Declasse Voodoo Custom--60% off

Albany Buccaneer Custom--60% off

Hakuchou Drag--40% off

Nagasaki Stryder--50% off

Pegassi Vortex--50% off

Enus Jubilee--30% off

Players can also get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, provided players become an Associate, Bodyguard, or join the Motorcycle Club as a Prospect. As always, players who connect their Prime Gaming and Rockstar account will get GTA$100K.

We've also got a robust selection of GTA Online guides available for those who want guidance on the newest content, like how to beat The Contract DLC, GTA Online VIP contracts explained, and more.