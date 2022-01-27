GTA Online Weekly Update: Biker Bonuses and Discounts

A bevy of GTA Online hustles are giving extra GTA$ and RP, including The Contract Finale.

By on

Comments

It's another week, and that means another rotation of GTA Online activities are giving out extra rewards. Wrapping up The Contract DLC by recovering Dr. Dre's stolen music and participating in motorcycle-related activities will earn players double to triple payouts. Discounts this period are also largely bike-themed, and include steep price slashes on Biker Clubhouses and a variety of bikes.

The Contract Finale

  • 2X GTA$ and RP
  • Finishing the event will get players a souvenir Low Santos cap, delivered by February 10.

Bike Races

  • 3X GTA$ and RP

Bike Work--MC Club Work, Weed, and Document Forgery Sell Missions

  • 2X GTA$ and RP

Every Bullet Counts

  • 3X GTA$ and RP

Cars, Cars, Cars

  • Karin Previon--LS Car Meet Series Top 3 rewards
  • Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros--New rides on LS Car Meet's Test Track
  • Progen T20--Lucky Wheel's top prize

Discounts

  • Turbo Tuning on all Motorcycles--50% off
  • Bike Clubhouses--40% off
  • Forgery Business--50% off
  • Forgery Business Upgrades--50% off
  • Weed Farms--50% off
  • Weed Farm Upgrades--50% off
  • Declasse Voodoo Custom--60% off
  • Albany Buccaneer Custom--60% off
  • Hakuchou Drag--40% off
  • Nagasaki Stryder--50% off
  • Pegassi Vortex--50% off
  • Enus Jubilee--30% off

Players can also get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, provided players become an Associate, Bodyguard, or join the Motorcycle Club as a Prospect. As always, players who connect their Prime Gaming and Rockstar account will get GTA$100K.

Click To Unmute
  1. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News
  2. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PS4 vs PS5 Graphics Comparison
  3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Video Review
  4. History of Pokémon Games (Mainline Series)
  5. Crysis 4 (Working Title) Announcement Trailer
  6. Shin Megami Tensei V — Accolades Trailer
  7. Apex Legends: Defiance Launch Trailer
  8. Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: Fast Pace Battles Trailer
  10. Summertime Madness - Extended Release Trailer
  11. Two Point Campus | PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW!
  12. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Major Update Announcement

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract - Story Expansion Trailer

We've also got a robust selection of GTA Online guides available for those who want guidance on the newest content, like how to beat The Contract DLC, GTA Online VIP contracts explained, and more.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)