GTA Online Update Makes It Easier To Play The Short Trips Co-Op Mission Involving Weed

Rockstar Games has announced what's next for GTA Online, and it's all about marijuana. A new mission called Short Trips is now more widely available in GTA Online, calling on players to help Lamar kickstart his weed business in a storyline that sounds like it's ripped from the headlines of the real world.

"It was supposed to be so simple: a couple storefronts in tourist-friendly neighborhoods, branded grinders, boutique strains, prescription-strength edibles, but Lamar's run into all sorts of issues getting his operation off the ground," reads a line from the Short Trips description. "First off, legalization didn't kill the illegal drug trade, but it did create an incentive for black-market dealers to undercut upstanding, tax-paying citizens like Mr. Davis. Then there are the celebrity investors and venture capitalists who heard about the latest cash-crop and circle overhead like vultures."

Short Trips is a two-player co-op mission accessible from the Jobs menu of GTA Online, and it pays out double GTA$ and RP now through February 16. It was originally only available to play after completing certain elements of The Contract, but now everyone can jump in much more easily.

The mission involves all the usual shenanigans you'd expect from GTA Online, including fighting off a faction that comes to take their cut of the sale. "It's up to Franklin and Lamar to make sure that for once, crime doesn't pay," Rockstar said.

It doesn't end there, however, as Lamar wants revenge on the Vagos street gang, so you'll work with him to burn down their grow houses in Sandy Shores.

Lamar and Franklin also have to deal with a high-profile investor, Jimmy Boston, whose ideas for Lamar's drug business don't exactly fall in line. "More proof that celebrities ruin everything--even weed," Rockstar said.

Finally, Rockstar teased that GTA Online players will want to stick around after they finish the Short Trips mission. At the recording studio where the story ends, players might catch a recording session with an artist dropping by to see Dr. Dre. Perhaps more intriguingly, Rockstar teased, "Or you might hear Lamar and Franklin playing the dozens and sharing stories about way back when."

In other GTA news, Rockstar Games has confirmed it is working on GTA 6, and development is "well underway." Before that, however, Rockstar will launch GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15 with a variety of upgrades and improvements.