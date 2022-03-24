GTA Online Update Includes Bonuses For Console Players Only

Grand Theft Auto Online is finally a standalone game, and Rockstar wants to celebrate its release on next-gen consoles. While everyone will be able to claim some kind of bonus payout or pick up some vehicle at a discount this week, players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S specifically will have access to three pieces of featured content in GTA Online this week.

This week's GTA Online update can be found on the Rockstar Newswire, but all of its most important details are below.

Next-gen benefits

PS5 and Xbox Series X players can test drive the brand-new Coil Cyclone II this week in GTA Online.

Anyone playing GTA Online on their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S will have a few exclusive pieces of content that put them in contact with the LS Car Meet's gearhead, Hao. Starting with the Special Works Races he offers, anyone who participates will earn twice the cash and XP. Taking on Hao's Time Trials are also paying out extra, with three times the cash and XP for anyone who succeeds, raising the mission's total payout to a whopping $750,000.

Finally, anyone playing on the latest PlayStation or Xbox consoles can try out the Coil Cyclone II this week, a brand-new supercar.

Double rewards

Double Down pays out twice the usual cash and XP for all players until March 30.

GTA Online players on PC, PS4, or Xbox One this week will still be able to reap some decent rewards. Playing the game's recently-added Double Down mode, which puts players in the shoes of Franklin and Lamar as they fend off waves of enemies, pays out twice the usual cash and XP until March 30. Likewise, completing any of Martin Madrazo's contact missions, including his Dispatch Services, will result in the same two-times increase in paid-out cash and XP.

Discount cars

While Rockstar isn't offering any freebies to GTA Online players this week, there are still a healthy number of discounts to take advantage of. Anyone who's in the market for a new car, whether they want something low-key or high-end, should find something they want. A full list of this week's GTA Online discounts can be found below.