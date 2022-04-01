GTA Online Update Includes Bonuses For Car Meet Members

Just like clockwork, Rockstar has rolled out another update for GTA Online that adds a suite of new bonuses and rewards to all of its players. This time around, anyone looking to further their standing in the LS Club Meet will find themselves quickly getting ahead, while current-gen console users can earn a suite of bonuses from Hao.

This week's GTA Online update can be found on the Rockstar Newswire, but we've detailed the most important parts below.

Current-gen bonuses

LS Car Meet members can earn extra Rep this week.

As part of its rollout of GTA+, Rockstar is also giving GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S their own bonuses every week. This time around, those players can test drive and even clone cars driven by other LS Car Meet members. Anyone whose car has been cloned will also earn twice the usual Car Meet Rep, along with a bonus of 150 Rep for their first car cloned and another 100 for every clone thereafter.

Current-gen console players can also purchase racing suits from Hao for 20% off and test drive the Grotti Turismo Classic.

More for your work

Survival Series, Lamar Contact Missions, and Gunrunning jobs all pay twice the cash and XP this week.

LS Car Meet members on other platforms will also be able to boost their Rep this week. All LS Car Meet Races are paying out twice the usual Rep for all competitors.

Anyone who isn't keen on racing can work some of GTA Online's other jobs for extra pay this week. The game's survival series is paying out twice the usual cash and XP, as are all Lamar Contact Missions. Likewise, enterprising gun runners will be able to sell their goods for twice the usual payout for the next week.

Discounts and freebies

Flush players can forget about earning money and start thinking about how to save some thanks to this week's GTA Online discounts. While everyone will get a pair of free All White Square Shades, this week's discounts include high-end apartments, weapons, and a decent spread of cars. A full list of this week's GTA Online discounts can be found below.

High-End Apartments - 30% off

Vapid Dominator GTT - 30% off

Vulcar Warrener HKR - 30% off

Annis Remus - 30% off

Pfister Growler - 30% off

Dinka Jester RR - 40% off

Declasse Impaler - 30% off

Carbine Rifle and Assault Rifle - 50% off

Carbine Rifle and Assault Rifle Customizations - 50% off

While Rockstar is steadily updating GTA Online, it also has the franchise's future in its sights. The developer has announced that development for the next entry in the franchise is "well underway."