GTA Online Update Gives Bonuses To Hard Workers

Some of GTA Online's updates are for the gearheads, the players who see their favorite car as their pride and joy. The game's latest update isn't for them, instead doling out the majority of its rewards to players who aren't afraid to roll their sleeves up and get to work, no matter how amoral it is.

The details of this week's GTA Online update can be found on the Rockstar Newswire, but we've gathered the most important bits below.

Biker and bodyguard bonuses

Bodyguards, Bikers, and CEOs can all get some extra cash in GTA Online this week.

While it isn't the easiest way to make money, Bikers in GTA Online can earn some extra scratch this week by wheeling and dealing. All Motorcycle Club Work and Challenges pay out twice the rewards this week. Similarly, Securoserv CEOs can nab their organization's members some extra funds thanks to the doubled cash and XP payouts for all VIP Work and Challenges through April 13.

Bonuses aren't just for leaders though. Associates or Bodyguards recruited through Securoserv will earn triple their wages through April 13. Finally, anyone who tags along on an organization's Gunrunning Sell Mission, Nightclub Management Mission, Biker Sell Mission, or Special Cargo Sell Mission will earn an extra $250,000, no strings attached.

Professional gunrunners can also get some extra dough for their products this week. Completing any Mobile Operation rewards players with three times the cash and XP.

Stunts for cash

Players who aren't keen on getting their hands dirty can stick with stunt races if they'd like a bit of extra cash. Through April 13, all Rockstar-created stunt races are paying out triple the cash and XP.

A buffet of discounts

Various business improvements are discounted in GTA Online this week.

Some weeks, GTA Online's discounts are limited to a handful of cars and maybe some weapons or properties. This week, it's a buyer'ss market across the board for those looking to get into a new business or improve the ones they're already in. GTA Online is currently discounting a solid number of business upgrades and other money-making tools, along with its usual selection of cars.

A full list of GTA Online's discounts for this week can be found below.

Executives: Office Interiors - 80% off

Executives: Gun Lockers - 80% off

Gunrunners: Gun Lockers - 80% off

Gunrunners: Shooting Range - 80% off

Nightclub Traffickers: Nightclub Dancers - 80% off

Nightclub Traffickers: Dry Ice - 80% off

Bikers: Clubhouse Murals - 80% off

Bikers: Clubhouse Furniture (Option B) - 80% off

Mobile Operations Center - 30% off

Mobile Operations Center Upgrades and Modifications - 30% off

Pfister Comet Safari - 50% off

Pfister Comet SR - 50% off

Dinka Sugoi - 45% off

Pfister 811 - 45% off

Maibatsu Penumbra FF - 40% off

For players old and new, Rockstar has announced GTA+, a new service that doles out rewards every month. For $6 a month, users can get extra in-game cash, various discounts, and even some free property.