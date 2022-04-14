GTA Online Update Gives Bonuses To Bunker Owners

Another week has come and gone, meaning GTA Online players can start earning extra cash from a new suite of benefits. This time around, bunker owners will find that their expenses are cheaper, giving them an opportunity to bring in some serious cash.

Today's GTA Online update was revealed in a post on the Rockstar Newswire but we've detailed all the important news below.

Bunker benefits

Bunker Supplies are discounted by 50% this week.

This week, GTA Online's aspiring weapon traffickers can use their bunkers to unlock high-level gear quickly. All bunker research speeds are doubled, whether they're for weapons or vehicle mods. And to keep research humming along, players can also purchase Bunker Supplies for 50% off this week.

Extras for hard work

Players who win three matches of Extraction will be awarded an extra GTA$150,000.

With those new weapons and vehicle mods, players can tackle some of GTA Online's most grueling work for extra pay. Special Vehicle Work Missions are paying out twice the cash and XP all week long. Meanwhile, the multiplayer Extraction mode, where one team of players protects a VIP while another hunts them down, is paying out three times the rewards for everyone participating.

As an added bonus, anyone who wins three rounds of Extraction will also be awarded an extra GTA$150,000 on the spot.

Freebies and discounts

As for cash-saving opportunities this week, players should look to upgrade their businesses or expand their fleet of weaponized vehicles. While simply logging in will earn them a free Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee, players will have to pay a bit of scratch to get some high-end items. A full list of GTA Online's discounted items can be found below.

Coil Rocket Voltic - 30% off

Declasse Weaponized Tampa - 40% off

Karin Sultan RS Classic - 40% off

HVY Nightshark - 40% off

Karin Technical Aqua - 40% off

Emperor ETR1 - 40% off

Pegassi Torero - 50% off

Bunker Supplies - 50% off

Vehicle Warehouses - 30% off

Special Cargo Warehouses - 30% off

MC Business Supplies - 50% off

Players looking for any additional bonuses can sign up for Rockstar's GTA Online-focused subscription service, GTA+. For $6 a month, subscribers get a bit of extra cash thrown into their accounts, as well as rewards like free properties and month-long bonuses to certain jobs.