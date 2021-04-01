GTA Online Update: Get Bonus Rewards On Stunts

Stunt week in Grand Theft Auto's online multiplayer component, GTA Online, is giving players bonus rewards on Drop Zone, Parachute Jobs, Stunt Jumps, Biker Missions, and more.

Parachute Jobs, accessible by Parachute markers on the map or via the Jobs list, will give players double rewards. Parachute Job participants will get a free Bigness Jackal Sweater, too. Parachutes, Parachute Bags, and Parachute Smoke will all be free this week as well.

Biker Sell Missions, Work, and Challenges will also issue double rewards. Drop Zone will offer more, and players will receive triple GTA cash and RP for participating. In the Stunts category, an extra GTA$500,000 is attached to completion of any 5 Stunt Jumps.

This week's Lucky Wheel top prize is the Itali RSX.

Discounts

All Garages -- 40% off

All Hangars and Hangar Add-Ons & Modifications -- 40% off

Nagasaki Outlaw -- 40% off

Karin Sultan Classic -- 40% off

Invetero Coquette D10 -- 40% off

Grotti Visione -- 40% off

Dinka Sugoi -- 40% off

Buckingham Maverick -- 40% off

Buckingham Howard NX-25 -- 40% off

Buckingham Vestra -- 40% off

Buckingham Valkyrie -- 40% off

Western Company Cargobob -- 40% off

Western Company Annihilator Stealth -- 30% off

Players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a free Kosatka submarine’s Sonar Station. And if they play anytime this week, they can earn an extra GTA$200K.

Prime Gaming members will also receive the following discounts: 80% off the Annis Savestra, 35% off the Vapid Slamtruck, and 40% off the Maibatsu Manchez Scout motorbike.