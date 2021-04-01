E3 2021's Digital Show Will Be Free PS5 Restock ACNH Cherry Blossoms PS Plus April Among Us New Map Games With Gold April

GTA Online Update: Get Bonus Rewards On Stunts

Check out where you can get extra GTA cash and reputation points this week.

By on

Comments

Stunt week in Grand Theft Auto's online multiplayer component, GTA Online, is giving players bonus rewards on Drop Zone, Parachute Jobs, Stunt Jumps, Biker Missions, and more.

Parachute Jobs, accessible by Parachute markers on the map or via the Jobs list, will give players double rewards. Parachute Job participants will get a free Bigness Jackal Sweater, too. Parachutes, Parachute Bags, and Parachute Smoke will all be free this week as well.

Biker Sell Missions, Work, and Challenges will also issue double rewards. Drop Zone will offer more, and players will receive triple GTA cash and RP for participating. In the Stunts category, an extra GTA$500,000 is attached to completion of any 5 Stunt Jumps.

This week's Lucky Wheel top prize is the Itali RSX.

No Caption Provided

Discounts

  • All Garages -- 40% off
  • All Hangars and Hangar Add-Ons & Modifications -- 40% off
  • Nagasaki Outlaw -- 40% off
  • Karin Sultan Classic -- 40% off
  • Invetero Coquette D10 -- 40% off
  • Grotti Visione -- 40% off
  • Dinka Sugoi -- 40% off
  • Buckingham Maverick -- 40% off
  • Buckingham Howard NX-25 -- 40% off
  • Buckingham Vestra -- 40% off
  • Buckingham Valkyrie -- 40% off
  • Western Company Cargobob -- 40% off
  • Western Company Annihilator Stealth -- 30% off

Players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a free Kosatka submarine’s Sonar Station. And if they play anytime this week, they can earn an extra GTA$200K.

Prime Gaming members will also receive the following discounts: 80% off the Annis Savestra, 35% off the Vapid Slamtruck, and 40% off the Maibatsu Manchez Scout motorbike.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 1.2 Patch - Is It Playable Yet?
  2. Outriders - Official Launch Trailer
  3. Introducing Minecraft Plus!
  4. Metro Exodus - Arachnophobe Edition Announcement Tease
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Splatoon 2’s Guns
  6. Call Of Duty’s Yearly Cycle Is The True Enemy
  7. For Honor - Playground Edition Trailer
  8. Fortnite - Alli Struts With Style Into The Fortnite Crew In April
  9. Maneater: Truth Quest - Reveal Trailer
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Livestream
  11. Among Us - Official Airship Update Release Trailer
  12. Returnal - Japanese "Loop" Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 Trailer | Sony PS5 Reveal Event

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)