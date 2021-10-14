GTA Online Update Adds Free GTA 3-Themed T-Shirt, New Ways To Earn XP, And Many Discounts

The newest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has arrived, adding free DLC to celebrate GTA III's 20th anniversary, more opportunities to earn extra XP in multiplayer modes, and various sales.

Everyone who logs in to GTA Online from now until October 20 will get a special GTA III-themed t-shirt that features the Rockstar Games logo as it appeared 20 years ago. This is the first in a "collection" of commemorative clothing and liveries coming to GTA Online to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA III. Rockstar is also releasing a new edition of GTA III, along with Vice City and San Andreas, as part of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition later this year.

Everyone who logs in by October 20 gets this shirt for free

Additionally, GTA Online is offering triple GTA$ and RP in the Sumo mode. This is a car-based mode where players try to "yeet" their enemies off the map by smashing into them.

Double GTA$ and RP are available in Gerald's Last Play missions, Gerald contact missions, and Special Vehicle work missions. Additionally, everyone who completes all three daily objectives each day will get 50% extra GTA$.

Car fans can also take part in the LS Car Meet racing series this week, and those who place in the top three will receive the Vapid Dominator ASP. What's more, the Karin Sultan RS Classic, Übermacht Cypher, and Annis ZR350 have been added to the LS Car Meet's test track this week, so players can test them out before deciding whether or not they want to buy.

And at the Diamond Casino & Resort, players can spin the wheel to try for a chance to unlock GTA$, RP, clothing, or other "mysterious prizes of all shapes and sizes." The biggest prize this week is the Dewbauchee Spectre car.

In terms of discounts, Benny's is offering 50% off all hydraulics, while the Declasse Moonbeam and Albany Primo are 30% off, along with custom vehicle upgrades at the same discount. All garages are 40% off for the next week, and these five cars are marked down, too.

Vapid Slamtruck – 30% off

JoBuilt Hauler Custom – 30% off

Lampadati Casco – 40% off

Yosemite Rancher – 30% off

Vapid Clique – 40% off

In other news, a Rhode Island man was playing GTA naked this week when someone tried to steal parts on his car. He remained naked and confronted the man, stopping him in his tracks after a scuffle.