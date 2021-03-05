GTA Online Update Adds Compact Heist Cars, Double Rewards, And More In Latest Weekly Update

GTA Online's latest weekly update has arrived, and if you found yourself in the mood to introduce your knees to your chin, then the return of the Grotti Brioso 300 will leave you in a good enough mood to pull off an Italian heist job. A compact car featured in the Cayo Perico Heist update, the Brioso 300 is an agile and quick little vehicle that can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Rockstar revealed in a new blog post.

Grotti Brioso 300

This week will also see double rewards handed out in a variety of events. All Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions are paying out double until March 10, and if you've been looking to jump into airport real estate there's now a 60% discount on all hangar properties available. Completing any Air Freight Cargo Sell Mission by the end of this week will also unlock the Neon Glow Necklace and the Red and Blue Bangles, which can be picked up from March 15.

Other double rewards this week can be earned in aerial capture-the-flag event Stockpile, air races, and sea races. All six A Super Yacht Life missions will also fork out double the GTA cash and reputation points, although you'll need a super yacht of your own to take part in the missions. You can score a Galaxy Super Yacht for half-price right now if you need a naval ride. If you discover hidden caches and treasure chests during these missions, you'll score even more cash and RP than usual.

On the fashion circuit, you can show off your team spirit with the Panic ProLaps Basketball top if you complete the Cayo Perico Heist finale before March 17. To get the matching shorts you'll need to successfully stuff a secondary target into your loot bag during that heist.

As for discounts, you can grab a deal on not only the aforementioned superyachts and a personal hangar, but also 40% off a Buckingham Akula attack helicopter and 40% off a P-996 Lazer fighter jet.

GTA Online Weekly Deals