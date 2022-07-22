GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Will Bring Oft-Requested Changes

On July 26, the newest expansion for GTA Online, The Criminal Enterprises, will release. Alongside it are a number of improvements and changes, many requested by players through the GTA Feedback website.

Starting with this update, GTA Online players will be able to engage in business activities via private, Invite Only sessions. You can register as a VIP, CEO, or MC President within Invite Only, Crew, and Friend sessions. All business owners can still sell their wares on public sessions.

The update will also bring various vehicle enhancement changes. Vehicles which can attend the LS Car Meet can now be equipped with Low Grip Tires. The mechanic will deliver ordered vehicles faster. You will no longer be charged money for destroying another player's Weaponized Personal Vehicle, allowing players to defend themselves without punishment. You can also now own up to 10 properties, increasing potential garage space up to 20 vehicles.

As for more general updates, various quality-of-life improvements will come with the update. You can now jog inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Lockers, and nightclubs. You can also now purchase max ammo for all weapons with a single click in the interaction menu. You can easily hang up the phone if a contact bores, rather than having to wait until the call is over to hang up. Payouts have generally increased across game modes and missions.

You can read the full list of enhancements below or on Rockstar's website.

Upcoming Improvement to GTA: Online

Business Protections and Upgrades

Starting July 26, players will be able to engage in business activities — including Sell Missions — in private Invite Only sessions. You’ll be able to register as a VIP, CEO, or MC President in Invite Only, Crew, and Friend Sessions, allowing business owners to source and sell at their own pace or with their friends. Players on all platforms can easily find a new session by bringing up the Pause Menu, selecting Online, and Find New Session.

Players can also continue to sell their goods in Public Sessions, and those who do will receive an increased high-demand bonus for their efforts.

Vehicle Customization Enhancements and Changes

In addition to the fleet of new vehicles set to arrive this July and across the summer and fall, we’ve made some changes to address a number of submissions from our gearheads, LS Car Meet members, automotive enthusiasts, and beyond, including:

All vehicles with access to the LS Car Meet will be able to be equipped with Low Grip Tires, giving players even more customization options when modifying vehicles at the LS Car Meet.

Vehicles will be delivered faster when requesting from the Mechanic.

Players will no longer incur a charge for destroying another player’s Weaponized Personal Vehicle, avoiding penalties for those who return fire on (and successfully neutralize) attackers.

The Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshops will accommodate any vehicle that can fit, as opposed to only select vehicles (excluding the Oppressor Mk II, which is modified via its own workshop inside the TerrorByte).

The number of ownable properties will be increased from 8 to 10, increasing total garage space by up to 20 vehicles.

The Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos websites will feature new filters and browsing shortcuts, which can be tabbed using L1/R1 or LB/RB on console.

Plus, the effectiveness of the Homing Missiles on the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II has been reduced, and its countermeasures will have increased cooldowns and fewer uses. Meanwhile, the Sparrow helicopter will have Chaff and Flare Countermeasures available when being modified inside the Kosatka, to make it less vulnerable to enemy fire. As with all other areas of GTA Online, we will continue to monitor player feedback on this change and how it impacts the streets of Los Santos.

General Improvements

Whether assisting Franklin in his recovery of Dr. Dre’s missing music or partying in The Music Locker, visiting El Rubio’s tropical haven or simply wreaking havoc with friends across the city, players across Southern San Andreas can look forward to a slew of new — highly-requested — improvements, arriving July 26:

When delivering Security Contracts back to the Agency, players will be able to enter via Helicopter or walk in through the entrance on the roof, rather than needing to enter through the front door at ground level.

When managing an Auto Shop business, your Auto Shop Staff will now be much more likely to successfully deliver a customer’s vehicle without issue.

To make getting around certain locations easier, players will be able to jog inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Locker, and Nightclubs.

Players will be able to purchase max ammo for all weapons at once in the Interaction Menu. Players will also have easier access to snacks and armor through a single input while the Weapon Wheel is up. Plus, if a player fails and Quick Restarts a mission, Snacks will be restocked to however many they started the mission with.

Players will now be able to immediately hang up on phone calls from several Contacts when they offer missions rather than be forced to listen to the full call before they can hang up.

PC players will have the option to disable the in-game chat box via the Settings menu.

To reduce instances of griefing, the Kill/Death statistic will no longer be affected by kills made in Freemode. Going forward, this ratio will only be affected by kills scored in competitive gameplay.

After their initial visit, players will be able to spend more time scoping out Cayo Perico and can get caught more times before being kicked off the island.

The Race Creator will be getting an assortment of updates — including increases to the Checkpoint limit, player limit for Transform Races, and number of fixtures that can be removed on the latest generation of consoles. Plus, all platforms will now be able to create RC Bandito Races via the Special Vehicle Race Creator, with a Ghost to First Checkpoint option being added to additional Race types. More models have also been added to the Fixture Remover, along with a new Anti Grief Ghosting option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction, an option to set the specific time of day for a Race, and the ability to scale Checkpoint size.

Payout Increases

The Criminal Enterprises will also include increased GTA$ payouts across a number of activities in GTA Online, giving both new and veteran players greater freedom to play the content they enjoy the most and get what they want faster.

Changes to these payouts will of course combine and stack with our ongoing weekly bonuses, meaning even bigger payouts going forward for taking part in your favorite game modes during special events.

Races

GTA Online’s racing community will benefit from a significant increase in GTA$ payouts across the board. With the launch of GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, all standard Race types — including player-created Races — will pay out an average of 50% more GTA$.

The total prize pool for Premium Races will also be increased. These Races will continue to award the same payouts to podium finishers, while players placing fourth and below will now also receive payouts.

Adversary Modes

Payouts for all Adversary Modes currently available in GTA Online will also be boosted by an average of 50%, meaning players can earn extra GTA$ taking on opponents in unique modes like Sumo (Remix), Overtime Rumble, and many more.

Heists

To encourage group play, all players joining Heist Setups will receive 50% more GTA$ than the current payout. Additionally: The minimum cut for Finales is now set at 15% for each member The cost of Heist Setup fees has been reduced across the board to GTA$25K The following Heist Finales will award an additional 75% GTA$ payout on top of the current take: The Fleeca Job The Humane Labs Raid The Prison Break Finale Series A Funding Finale The following Heist Finales will award an additional 50% GTA$ payout on top of the current take: The Pacific Standard Job Finale The Doomsday Heist: Act I The Doomsday Heist: Act II The Doomsday Heist: Act III

With this update, all Heists will be aligned to have the same cooldown timer of 1 in-game day (48 minutes) when playing as a group. We will also adjust specific aspects of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale to better balance a player’s time spent in GTA Online. Solo playthroughs of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will trigger a cooldown of 3 in-game days. And after stealing a high value Primary Target in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale, the higher value Primary Targets will appear less often for the next 72 hours, while the value of Secondary Targets will increase. This is intended to encourage exploration and cooperation between players.

Boosts for Organizations and MC Members

Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will earn substantially more GTA$ for joining and participating in Organization and Motorcycle Club activities. When you’re not busy running your own operation, join a friend or fellow player to earn big without risking your own stock:

Baseline Salaries for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will be doubled, ensuring all players are able to earn GTA$ fairly while working for another VIP, CEO, or MC President. In addition to doubled Salaries, MC Members will also receive an increased payout for taking part in Sell Missions. Bodyguards and Associates will also now receive payouts for participating in Sell Missions, properly reflecting their contributions. Fees related to renaming Organizations have also been reduced.

First-Time Payout Boosts

Players will receive an email on their iFruit detailing first-time payout boosts across Criminal Careers. All CEOs, VIPs, and MC Presidents can benefit from these bonuses, even if they’ve already completed certain activities prior to July 26:

Executives : Executives get a 3X payout for the new Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission. This can be accessed through your Executive Assistant after one of your new Warehouse staff members have acquired their first batch of Special Cargo. Bikers : Businesses will produce stock at 3X their regular speed, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Gunrunners : Research speeds are tripled for your first Research item. Production speeds are also tripled, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Nightclub Owners : All Business Battle Goods will contain triple the usual amount, returning to normal rates after your first Sell Mission is completed. Your first Sell Mission for each of the businesses listed above will reward double the usual GTA$ payout.

