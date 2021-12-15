GTA Online: The Contract DLC Is Out Now

The Contract, Grand Theft Auto V Online's latest DLC featuring Dr. Dre, is now available to download for free.

The Contract features brand-new story content and sees the return of Franklin from the main campaign. Online players will help Franklin set up his “celebrity solutions agency” and do whatever they can to help recover Dr. Dre’s missing music, which also debuts exclusively with the DLC.

Gallery

The DLC will also include an all-new radio station named MOTOMAMI Los Santos, hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca. The station will feature music from several hip-hop and rap icons, as well as include a “Dre Day” takeover from DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics, with Dr. Dre cuts, special cameos, and more. Record A Studios is a new music studio in GTA V Online where players can go and talk to Dr. Dre and a special guest artist working on new music, or they can go to the Writer's Room with Franklin and Lamar.

A new Agency property will be available with optional modifications, such as an Armory and Vehicle Workshop, in addition to an Agency-adjacent work such as new Security Contracts and Payphone Hits. Three new weapons have been added, including the Heavy Rifle, Stun Gun, and Compact EMP Launcher, along with new streetwear, and customization options.

Meanwhile, players will be able to get their hands on a collection of new vehicles, such as the Pegassi Ignus, Lampadati Cinquemila, and Pfister Astron--available from Legendary Motorsport. The Dewbauchee Champion, Bravado Buffalo STX, Enus Deity, and Enus Jubilee each have new Imani Tech modifications for purchase from the Agency’s Vehicle Workshop.

Rockstar Games co-founder Sam Houser said, "The Contract is unlike anything we have done before, bridging story, music and the online world in new ways. Thanks to our long-time collaborator and friend DJ Pooh, we were able to work with some of the biggest legends in hip-hop on this very modern Los Santos adventure as players track down Dr. Dre’s lost music.”

Rockstar also revealed the details for additional updates that will arrive alongside The Contract, including few phone calls and texts from characters, and more: