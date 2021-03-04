Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Cookbooks PS Plus March Microsoft Mesh Will Introduce AR Holograms CoD Cold War Update

GTA Online Standalone Is Coming Due To GTA 5 Sales Saturation

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says that GTA V has sold so many units that the company is willing to experiment with new ways for bring in players.

By on

Comments

Rockstar Games' plans to launch a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online were prompted, at least in part, by sheer market saturation for Grand Theft Auto 5.

"As you sell that many units, you will at some point arrive at the conclusion that you've saturated for purchasing the title," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said at a Morgan Stanley technology conference. "At that point you're willing to experiment with the possibility that maybe there is another way to bring people into the online experience. Make it super-low friction, low price point. Sure, you don't have access to the original single-player experience, but you do have access to an online world. Our view is perhaps that's a different market and that's a way to expand the player base."

He said the company's experience with putting out Red Dead Online as a standalone release, apart from Red Dead Redemption 2, was a proof-of-concept. That gave Red Dead Online its biggest month since launch, and the people who get in using the online experience might upgrade to the full version too. He sees it as an opportunity to bring in a larger player base, which then helps feed long-term success.

The standalone version of Red Dead Online is regularly priced at $20, but it was 75% off for the first several weeks, bringing it down to $5. We might see a similar approach for GTA Online, but Take-Two and Rockstar have not announced release or price details.

Grand Theft Auto Online has sold 140 million units, and often makes the top ten in NPD sales despite having been out for several years already. Take-Two has often boasted that its GTA Online microtransactions have served as a boon for the company, which may help to explain why we still haven't heard word on a GTA 6.

Click To Unmute
  1. 8 Minutes of Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition PS5 Gameplay
  2. American Horror Stories Spinoff Predictions: Scream Queens Crossover, Rubberman
  3. PS5 Next-Gen Local Multiplayer Games Trailer
  4. DOOM3 VR Edition - Announce Teaser Trailer
  5. Brian David Gilbert Answers 27 Questions
  6. Paladins - Champion Teaser - Octavia, The Indomitable
  7. Zombieland Headshot Fever - Official Announcement Trailer
  8. Hitman 3 Devs Break Down Dartmoor Mission
  9. Zelda BOTW Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Viral Reddit Clips
  10. Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer
  11. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Accolades Trailer
  12. Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Emma Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 Trailer | Sony PS5 Reveal Event

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)