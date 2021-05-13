GTA Online Players Earn More Dealing Cars With Bonuses For Vehicle Work This Week

This week, Grand Theft Auto Online is living up to its name, paying players extra for committing its namesake. After last week's focus on everything high-end and militaristic, the game is shifting to the streets of Los Santos with bonuses for Special Vehicle Work and more.

The full list of bonuses for Grand Theft Auto Online players can be found below or in a blog post from Rockstar.

More Cash And XP For Vehicle Work

Anyone that likes spending their time in GTA Online driving around in souped-up hotrods or heavily armored machines of destruction will be rewarded a bit more this week. Whether the job is delivering a car or blowing things up, all Special Vehicle Work will earn players twice the usual cash and XP for their efforts.

Big Bonuses For Target Assault Races

If you're more of a fan of cars with mounted .50 caliber machine guns than the ones with powerful engines, this week has something in store for you. Target Assault Races, which have gunners work with drivers to navigate down a target-filled track, will pay out three times as much money and XP, regardless of what place players end up in.

Double Rewards For Business Battles

If you have a nightclub in GTA Online, you know you have to look out for number one. That's why Business Battles are rewarding players with twice the usual cash and XP this week. If you see another nightclub owner trying to move product and get ahead, remind them who's boss.

Triple Rewards For Motor Wars Competitors

If vehicular manslaughter is your game, you can rake in the big bucks for the rest of this month. Motor Wars is rewarding all competitors with three times the usual cash and XP, regardless of how they place.

Free Items Galore

Just for logging in every week, players get their own grab bag of free schwag, and this time around is no different. Every player will get some fresh threads in the form of a white Vom Feuer hoodie. If you're over level 100 though, you can pick up something extra special. Anyone that's bought an Anti-Aircraft Trailer can deck it out with a free Galaxy Livery. Just be aware that it will be added to your account within three days of playing after May 24.

If you're up for a gamble, this week also has a new car on the podium in the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel. This week players that get lucky could walk away from the casino with a new Declasse Drift Yosemite, a souped-up pick-up truck.

Discounts On Offices And Weapons Alike

This week, players can get almost anything they need at a discount. If you're not in the business of sourcing special vehicles just yet, you can get in on it for 50% less this week. For the executives already out there, improvements to your office are also half off.

Players that are looking for more firepower will also find a ton of savings for the next seven days. Any upgrade to weapons applied in the Weapons Workshop in your Mobile Operations Center will also be 50% off.

Finally, anyone looking to pick up some weaponized vehicles has their best opportunity this week. These rides are usually pricey, so if you're looking for a drivable drill or a nice truck with a mounted machine gun, now's the time.