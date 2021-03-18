GTA Online Pays Out Double Rewards For Arena Action This Week

GTA Online's latest update is all about arena combat for the next week, as players will be able to bank double the amount of cash, Reputation Points, and Arena Points for engaging in legalized mayhem. Every Arena event from Bomb Ball to Wreck IT will pay out double rewards according to Rockstar's latest blog post, and Arena Workshop owners can also add the Vertical Jump ability to any Arena vehicle free of charge this week.

Double Rewards in Rhino Hunt

Rhino Hunt is a simple game of survival, provided that you can endure three minutes of pursuers in off-road vehicles hurling sticky bombs at your heavily-armored tank. Taking part in this event this week will result in players from both sides of the competition earning double the usual payout of cash and Reputation Points.

Double rewards on special vehicle work

Players who complete a series of Vehicle Cargo Missions can access the SecuroServ computer in their office, which gives them access to a series of special vehicle work missions. Complete these before March 24 and you'll walk away with double rewards for all your hard work.

Unlock the Brute Heavy-Duty Tee

Jump into GTA Online this week and you'll unlock a free Brute Heavy Duty T-shirt.

On the podium this week: Pfister Comet SR

If the odds are in your favor, you can stop by the Diamond Casino & Resort's lobby to spin the Lucky Wheel. You'll stand a chance to win cash, Reputation Points, and possibly even the grand prize of a Pfister Comet SR sports car.

GTA Online Weekly Deals

This week's discounts include savings on Arena workshops, upgrades, and a selection of high-performance vehicles for use in the deadly pit of the Arena such as the Annis ZR380 and the Western Deathbike.