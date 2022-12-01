GTA Online Offers Rewards For Franklin And Lamar Missions This Week

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar will allow the players to earn triple and double rewards whenever they complete specific modes. In addition, they'll also be able to test-drive new cars, get free clothes, buy items at a discount, and more for the next seven days.

Double Rewards

2X GTA$ and RP on Short Trips

2X GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions

Triple Rewards

3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions

3X GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Races

Play As Franklin and Lamar

If a player decides to go to the Smoking Room in the back of Record A Studios and hit some of Lamar's strongest products, they'll swamp lives with Franklin and Lamar for a bit while playing a Short Trips mission.

Earn Free Clothes

Those who complete all three Short Trips missions will be eligible for the Black LD Organics Tee. Players will have until December 16 to unlock the tee. Also, if any of the Biker Sell Missions are completed within this week, they'll also receive a pair of Turquoise Beat Off Earphones for their character.

Warehouse Stock Production Speed

Players can take advantage of the double Warehouse Stock Production speeds across all asset classes for the rest of the week. In addition to that, the following jobs will be available this week: The Vespucci Job (Remix), Collection Time, Resurrection, and Trading Places (Remix).

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only

This week at Hao's Special Works, players can test drive the Grotti Turismo Classic. Current-gen players will also be able to participate in this week's HSW Time Trial that'll have them racing from RON Alternates Wind Farm to Elysian Island.

30% off Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Declasse Yosemite (30% off)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic (30% off)

Dinka Jester Classic (30% off)

Bravado Youga Classic (30% off)

Dewbauchee Specter

Luxury Autos Showroom

In the showroom, players will be able to view the Truffade Nero, which is also 30% off, and the Pegassi Tempesta. Inside the showroom, they can compare stats for both cars and buy them if they wish to do so.

Test drive some cars

Players can test drive the following cars: Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio. While driving them, a trial run around the Test Track's painted course in the Scrambles and Time Trials will become available for free.

This week's prize ride (Vapid GB200) will go to all car meet members who place in the top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row.

The Diamond Casino

Players can now earn the Enus Windsor Drop from The Lucky Wheel.

GTA+ Benefits

Free Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter and Penthouse Suite 1 on Eclipse Towers

Free apartment-style chance to any three Penthouse Suites at Eclipse Towers

Guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist

50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job

Free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, plus the Still Slipping Tie-dye Tee and Cap

2X Car Meet Rep on all LS Car Meet Races

Discounts

50% off Weed Farm Business

50% off Weed Farm Upgrades and Modifications

50% off Micro SMH Organics Finish Upgrade

Truffade Nero – 30% off

Bravado Youga Classic – 30% off

Declasse Yosemite – 30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic – 30% off

Dinka Jester Classic – 30% off

Överflöd Zeno – 30% off

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec – 30% off

Nagasaki Shinobi – 30% off

Western Reever – 30% off

Enus Jubilee – 30% off

Lastly, those who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account can earn $125,000 this week. If they log in anytime before December 7, Prime Gaming members will earn a one-time payment of $500,000.

