GTA Online Offers Rewards For Franklin And Lamar Missions This Week
Learn all about the bonuses you can earn this week in GTA Online.
This week in GTA Online, Rockstar will allow the players to earn triple and double rewards whenever they complete specific modes. In addition, they'll also be able to test-drive new cars, get free clothes, buy items at a discount, and more for the next seven days.
Double Rewards
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Short Trips
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions
Triple Rewards
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Races
Play As Franklin and Lamar
If a player decides to go to the Smoking Room in the back of Record A Studios and hit some of Lamar's strongest products, they'll swamp lives with Franklin and Lamar for a bit while playing a Short Trips mission.
Earn Free Clothes
Those who complete all three Short Trips missions will be eligible for the Black LD Organics Tee. Players will have until December 16 to unlock the tee. Also, if any of the Biker Sell Missions are completed within this week, they'll also receive a pair of Turquoise Beat Off Earphones for their character.
Warehouse Stock Production Speed
Players can take advantage of the double Warehouse Stock Production speeds across all asset classes for the rest of the week. In addition to that, the following jobs will be available this week: The Vespucci Job (Remix), Collection Time, Resurrection, and Trading Places (Remix).
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only
This week at Hao's Special Works, players can test drive the Grotti Turismo Classic. Current-gen players will also be able to participate in this week's HSW Time Trial that'll have them racing from RON Alternates Wind Farm to Elysian Island.
30% off Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Declasse Yosemite (30% off)
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic (30% off)
- Dinka Jester Classic (30% off)
- Bravado Youga Classic (30% off)
- Dewbauchee Specter
Luxury Autos Showroom
In the showroom, players will be able to view the Truffade Nero, which is also 30% off, and the Pegassi Tempesta. Inside the showroom, they can compare stats for both cars and buy them if they wish to do so.
Test drive some cars
Players can test drive the following cars: Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio. While driving them, a trial run around the Test Track's painted course in the Scrambles and Time Trials will become available for free.
This week's prize ride (Vapid GB200) will go to all car meet members who place in the top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row.
The Diamond Casino
Players can now earn the Enus Windsor Drop from The Lucky Wheel.
GTA+ Benefits
- Free Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter and Penthouse Suite 1 on Eclipse Towers
- Free apartment-style chance to any three Penthouse Suites at Eclipse Towers
- Guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist
- 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job
- Free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, plus the Still Slipping Tie-dye Tee and Cap
- 2X Car Meet Rep on all LS Car Meet Races
Discounts
- 50% off Weed Farm Business
- 50% off Weed Farm Upgrades and Modifications
- 50% off Micro SMH Organics Finish Upgrade
- Truffade Nero – 30% off
- Bravado Youga Classic – 30% off
- Declasse Yosemite – 30% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic – 30% off
- Dinka Jester Classic – 30% off
- Överflöd Zeno – 30% off
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec – 30% off
- Nagasaki Shinobi – 30% off
- Western Reever – 30% off
- Enus Jubilee – 30% off
Lastly, those who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account can earn $125,000 this week. If they log in anytime before December 7, Prime Gaming members will earn a one-time payment of $500,000.
