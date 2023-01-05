GTA Online Offers Double Rewards On All First Dose Missions This Week

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar will allow players to earn triple and double rewards whenever they complete specific modes. In addition, they'll be able to earn Folligan Job rewards, test-drive a car, buy items at a discount, and more for the next week.

With the Fooliganz in Los Santos, players will have the opportunity to help them take out rival gangs. Those participating in the First Dose missions will earn double rewards this week.

Fooligan Job Rewards

Players can complete Fooligan Jobs by calling Dax. In these missions, they'll be able to sabotage legal grow operations and more. Those who complete through January 11 will earn rare apparel. Listed below are all the appeals players will unlock after completing a specific amount of missions:

Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets (Complete 1 Fooligan Job)

Black Bigness Ski and White Bigness Ski Masks (Complete 10 Fooligan Job)

LS Smoking Jacket (Complete 25 Fooligan Job)

Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar (Buy or own the Acid Lab Equipment upgrade)

Festive Surprise 2022's Final Days

Players still have time to receive the free holiday items if specific challenges are completed. Those who take out their targets on top of Weazel Plaza will receive the WM 29 Pistol and the Season's Greeting Finish for the Pistol Mk II. Listed below is everything else they unlock, alongside the challenges that need to be completed:

Gooch Mask (Take out The Gooch)

Snowman Outfit (Destroy all 25 Snowmen during the Festive Surprise event)

Double Rewards

2X GTA$ and RP on Security Contacts

2X GTA$ and RP on Issi Classic Races

Triple Rewards

3X GTA$ and RP on Freemode Events and Challenges

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players only

Players can take the Imponte Arbiter GT for a test ride. In addition, there'll also be a new time trial this week that'll take them from Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights.

Faster Staff Sourcing for Special Cargo

Special Cargo will sell 50% faster all week long.

The Diamond Casino Podium

This week the HVY Insurgent will be shown off in The Diamond Casino and can be won via the Lucky Wheel.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showrooms

This week the car king of Los Santos will have the following cars in stock at the Premium Delx Motorsport showroom:

Bravado Greenwood – Muscle

Declasse Granger 3600LX – SUV

Obey Omnis e-GT – Sport

HVY Nightshark – Off-Road (25% off)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec – Off-Road (25% off)

Those who visit the Luxury Auto Showroom can purchase the Enus Diety (Sedan) for 25% off and the Enus Jubilee (SUV).

Earn a free car

Those who win in a Street Race Series four days in a roll can earn the Pfister Growler, a two-door sports car.

Test out some new cars

In addition to earning a free car, players can also test drive the following cars:

Annis Euros (Sport)

Armored Karin Kuruma (Sport)

Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle)

GTA+ Members

Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6 and 50% faster acid production speed.

A Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17

1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions

1.5X GTA$ for Payphone Hits and Assassination Bonuses

The Have You Seen Me? Sweater, The Red-nosed outfit, and The Nutcracker outfit

Free Vehicle Request

GTA$ 500,000

Member-only Shark Cards

Free CEO/VIP abilities

50% off all Armor upgrades

Discounts

35% off all Dynasty 8 Real Estate Properties

25% off the Mammoth Hydra (Plane)

25% off the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road)

25% off the Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle)

25% off the Enus Deity (Sedan)

25% off the HVY Nightshark (Off-Road)

100% off the Flare Gun

Prime Gaming Benefits

Those who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account before January 25 will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater and earn GTA$125K.

