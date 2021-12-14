Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
GTA Online: New Radio Station Motomami Hosted By Rosalia

The Contract DLC will come with a brand new radio station featuring the Spanish artist.

By on

Rockstar is ever-expanding GTA Online's world and the latest next addition is The Contract, a story DLC set to drop December 15. As part of The Contract, a new radio station helmed by Rosalía called Motomami Los Santos will be available to play as you cruise through the streets.

The station will also feature a mix of music from Arca--experimental electronic artist with new album Kick iiii out, The Music Locker's Keinemusik, Caroline Polachek--an avant-garde pop queen who followed up her breakout album Pang with a great second act--and more.

The radio station name derives from Rosalía's upcoming album Motomami. The album's first single featuring The Weeknd, La Fama, just released.

Radio Los Santos is also getting a makeover. Music from a range of artists will populate the station, and include Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy featuring YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler The Creator, Kodak Black, and others. ScHoolboy Q's brand new single “Let’s Get It,” will also drop on the station.

Three CircoLoco Records' tracks from an upcoming EP will be exclusive to GTA Online until official release next year and are "You Wanna," "Lets Get It," featuring ScHoolboy Q and "Freaks" by Nez featuring Moodymann.

Over on the West Coast Classics station, DJ Pooh will play the best of Dr. Dre’s hits, celebrating his illustrious career.

That's quite a lot of musical crossovers into the world of GTA Online. You can find these radio stations in The Contract DLC, a story-based DLC with new jobs, new weapons, new cars, and more.

